Bears’ projected offensive depth chart before OTAs

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of organized team activities (OTAs), which kick off May 22.

General manager Ryan Poles shored up some holes on offense with the additions of wide receiver DJ Moore, offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, as well as tight end Robert Tonyan.

Chicago’s offense is expected to make strides this season, where quarterback Justin Fields will be looking to take a step forward in a pivotal Year 3 with an upgraded supporting cast around him.

We’re projecting what the Bears’ offensive depth chart looks like ahead of OTAs, where the starting lineup appears to be set.

Quarterback

First team Second team Third team Other QB Justin Fields PJ Walker Nathan Peterman Tyson Bagent

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman and Bagent will compete for the third spot.

Running back

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman. The team also re-signed fullback Blasingame to a two-year deal.

Wide receiver

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown. In the fourth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat.

Tight end

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line

The starting offensive line is set following the additions of rookie Wright and free-agent addition Davis to shore up the right side of the line. Jones is entering his second season at left tackle, Jenkins is shifting to left guard and Whitehair moves to center.

Projected starting offense

QB Justin Fields RB Khalil Herbert WR DJ Moore WR Chase Claypool WR Darnell Mooney TE Cole Kmet LT Braxton Jones LG Teven Jenkins C Cody Whitehair RG Nate Davis RT Darnell Wright

