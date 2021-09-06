Bears’ projected depth chart for updated 53-man roster
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears have made a handful of roster moves over the last week to form their 53-man roster and 15-player practice squad — and there are likely more moves on the way once the season unfolds.
While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart since Week 2 of the preseason, it’s not hard to piece together what it should look like following the recent roster moves, including signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman and linebacker Josh Woods being waived.
Following Monday’s roster moves, here’s a look at the Bears’ projected depth chart heading into Week 1.
Quarterback
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starter: Andy Dalton
Second string: Justin Fields
Third string: Nick Foles
While there's an argument to be made that Justin Fields has earned the starting job, Matt Nagy's adamant about rolling with Andy Dalton...at least in Week 1.
Running back
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Starter: David Montgomery
Second string: Damien Williams
Third string: Khalil Herbert
*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list With Tarik Cohen starting the season on the PUP list, the Bears will carry three running backs on the roster. While David Montgomery is primed for a breakout year, look for Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert to contribute.
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin
Second string: Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster
The Bears added Breshad Perriman and Nsimba Webster over the last week. While Webster figures to serve a more prominent role on special teams, Perriman projects to start the season as WR5.
Tight end
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Starter: Cole Kmet
Second string: Jimmy Graham
Third string: Jesse James
Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted
The Bears have opted to carry five tight ends on the roster, where under-the-radar players like Jesse James and Jesper Horsted made a strong case for playing time behind Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham.
Offensive line
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Left tackle: Jason Peters, Larry Borom
Left guard: Cody Whitehair
Center: Sam Mustipher
Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars
Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons
*Teven Jenkins on IR Matt Nagy confirmed Jason Peters will start the season at left tackle. But if he can't play an entire game, the Bears would likely rotate Peters with Larry Borom.
Defensive line
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson
Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga
Defensive end: Bilal Nichols
*Mario Edwards Jr. suspended for first two games The Bears' starting defensive line features the trio of Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols with plenty of solid reserves. But Chicago will be without Mario Edwards Jr. for the first two games, as he's suspended.
Outside linebacker
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn
Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
While Robert Quinn is listed as the starting edge rusher opposite Khalil Mack, Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson will get plenty of reps as rotational pieces with Quinn.
Inside linebacker
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starters: Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree
Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Third string: Caleb Johnson
*Danny Trevathan on IR With Danny Trevathan on injured reserve for at least the first three weeks, it'll be Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree starting at inside linebacker. The Bears just waived Josh Woods, which is big news for Caleb Johnson, an undrafted rookie who earned a roster spot.
Cornerback
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor
Second string: Artie Burns, Duke Shelley
Third string: Xavier Crawford
While there wasn't a definitive winner of the battle at outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor projects to start with Artie Burns backing him up. In the slot, it'll come down to Duke Shelley and Marqui Christian.
Safety
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson
Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson
Third string: Marqui Christian
Chicago returns its top four safeties from a season ago, where there are not surprises on the depth chart. The Bears kept a fifth safety on the roster in Marqui Christian, who could see time in the slot.
Special teams
AP Photo/Jim Mone
Kicker
Cairo Santos
Punter
Pat O'Donnell
Long snapper
Patrick Scales
Kick returner
Starter: Khalil Herbert
Second string: Nsimba Webster
Punt returner
Starter: Nsimba Webster
Second string: Damiere Byrd
While there aren't any surprises with Chicago's trio of specialists, the questions on special teams came with the return game. Nsimba Webster was brought in to serve as the team's punt returner with Tarik Cohen on IR, while Khalil Herbert projects to serve as the starting kickoff returner.
It's fantasy football season! Dominate with The Huddle. For 25 years, they've helped players WIN. Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper21. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/8/21.
[listicle id=479892] [listicle id=479862] [listicle id=479869]
1
1