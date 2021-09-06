Bears’ projected depth chart for updated 53-man roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears have made a handful of roster moves over the last week to form their 53-man roster and 15-player practice squad — and there are likely more moves on the way once the season unfolds.

While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart since Week 2 of the preseason, it’s not hard to piece together what it should look like following the recent roster moves, including signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman and linebacker Josh Woods being waived.

Following Monday’s roster moves, here’s a look at the Bears’ projected depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starter: Andy Dalton

  • Second string: Justin Fields

  • Third string: Nick Foles

While there's an argument to be made that Justin Fields has earned the starting job, Matt Nagy's adamant about rolling with Andy Dalton...at least in Week 1.

Running back

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list With Tarik Cohen starting the season on the PUP list, the Bears will carry three running backs on the roster. While David Montgomery is primed for a breakout year, look for Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert to contribute.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

  • Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin

  • Second string: Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster

The Bears added Breshad Perriman and Nsimba Webster over the last week. While Webster figures to serve a more prominent role on special teams, Perriman projects to start the season as WR5.

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Starter: Cole Kmet

  • Second string: Jimmy Graham

  • Third string: Jesse James

  • Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

The Bears have opted to carry five tight ends on the roster, where under-the-radar players like Jesse James and Jesper Horsted made a strong case for playing time behind Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham.

Offensive line

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

  • Left tackle: Jason Peters, Larry Borom

  • Left guard: Cody Whitehair

  • Center: Sam Mustipher

  • Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars

  • Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons

*Teven Jenkins on IR Matt Nagy confirmed Jason Peters will start the season at left tackle. But if he can't play an entire game, the Bears would likely rotate Peters with Larry Borom.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Wade Payne

  • Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson

  • Nose tackle: Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

  • Defensive end: Bilal Nichols

*Mario Edwards Jr. suspended for first two games The Bears' starting defensive line features the trio of Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols with plenty of solid reserves. But Chicago will be without Mario Edwards Jr. for the first two games, as he's suspended.

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

While Robert Quinn is listed as the starting edge rusher opposite Khalil Mack, Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson will get plenty of reps as rotational pieces with Quinn.

Inside linebacker

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree

  • Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

  • Third string: Caleb Johnson

*Danny Trevathan on IR With Danny Trevathan on injured reserve for at least the first three weeks, it'll be Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree starting at inside linebacker. The Bears just waived Josh Woods, which is big news for Caleb Johnson, an undrafted rookie who earned a roster spot.

Cornerback

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

  • Second string: Artie Burns, Duke Shelley

  • Third string: Xavier Crawford

While there wasn't a definitive winner of the battle at outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor projects to start with Artie Burns backing him up. In the slot, it'll come down to Duke Shelley and Marqui Christian.

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

  • Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Third string: Marqui Christian

Chicago returns its top four safeties from a season ago, where there are not surprises on the depth chart. The Bears kept a fifth safety on the roster in Marqui Christian, who could see time in the slot.

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kicker

  • Cairo Santos

Punter

  • Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

  • Patrick Scales

Kick returner

  • Starter: Khalil Herbert

  • Second string: Nsimba Webster

Punt returner

  • Starter: Nsimba Webster

  • Second string: Damiere Byrd

While there aren't any surprises with Chicago's trio of specialists, the questions on special teams came with the return game. Nsimba Webster was brought in to serve as the team's punt returner with Tarik Cohen on IR, while Khalil Herbert projects to serve as the starting kickoff returner.

It's fantasy football season! Dominate with The Huddle. For 25 years, they've helped players WIN. Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper21. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/8/21.

[listicle id=479892] [listicle id=479862] [listicle id=479869]

1

1

Recommended Stories