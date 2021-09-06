Bears’ projected depth chart for updated 53-man roster

The Chicago Bears have made a handful of roster moves over the last week to form their 53-man roster and 15-player practice squad — and there are likely more moves on the way once the season unfolds.

While the Bears haven’t released an updated depth chart since Week 2 of the preseason, it’s not hard to piece together what it should look like following the recent roster moves, including signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman and linebacker Josh Woods being waived.

Following Monday’s roster moves, here’s a look at the Bears’ projected depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

Starter : Andy Dalton

Second string : Justin Fields

Third string: Nick Foles

While there's an argument to be made that Justin Fields has earned the starting job, Matt Nagy's adamant about rolling with Andy Dalton...at least in Week 1.

Running back

Starter : David Montgomery

Second string : Damien Williams

Third string: Khalil Herbert

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list With Tarik Cohen starting the season on the PUP list, the Bears will carry three running backs on the roster. While David Montgomery is primed for a breakout year, look for Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert to contribute.

Wide receiver

Starters : Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin

Second string: Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster

The Bears added Breshad Perriman and Nsimba Webster over the last week. While Webster figures to serve a more prominent role on special teams, Perriman projects to start the season as WR5.

Tight end

Starter : Cole Kmet

Second string : Jimmy Graham

Third string : Jesse James

Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

The Bears have opted to carry five tight ends on the roster, where under-the-radar players like Jesse James and Jesper Horsted made a strong case for playing time behind Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham.

Offensive line

Left tackle : Jason Peters, Larry Borom

Left guard : Cody Whitehair

Center : Sam Mustipher

Right guard : James Daniels, Alex Bars

Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons

*Teven Jenkins on IR Matt Nagy confirmed Jason Peters will start the season at left tackle. But if he can't play an entire game, the Bears would likely rotate Peters with Larry Borom.

Defensive line

Defensive tackle : Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson

Nose tackle : Eddie Goldman, Khyiris Tonga

Defensive end: Bilal Nichols

*Mario Edwards Jr. suspended for first two games The Bears' starting defensive line features the trio of Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols with plenty of solid reserves. But Chicago will be without Mario Edwards Jr. for the first two games, as he's suspended.

Outside linebacker

Starters : Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

While Robert Quinn is listed as the starting edge rusher opposite Khalil Mack, Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson will get plenty of reps as rotational pieces with Quinn.

Inside linebacker

Starters : Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree

Second string : Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Third string: Caleb Johnson

*Danny Trevathan on IR With Danny Trevathan on injured reserve for at least the first three weeks, it'll be Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree starting at inside linebacker. The Bears just waived Josh Woods, which is big news for Caleb Johnson, an undrafted rookie who earned a roster spot.

Cornerback

Starters : Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

Second string : Artie Burns, Duke Shelley

Third string: Xavier Crawford

While there wasn't a definitive winner of the battle at outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor projects to start with Artie Burns backing him up. In the slot, it'll come down to Duke Shelley and Marqui Christian.

Safety

Starters : Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson

Second string : Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Third string: Marqui Christian

Chicago returns its top four safeties from a season ago, where there are not surprises on the depth chart. The Bears kept a fifth safety on the roster in Marqui Christian, who could see time in the slot.

Special teams

Kicker

Cairo Santos

Punter

Pat O'Donnell

Long snapper

Patrick Scales

Kick returner

Starter : Khalil Herbert

Second string: Nsimba Webster

Punt returner

Starter : Nsimba Webster

Second string: Damiere Byrd

While there aren't any surprises with Chicago's trio of specialists, the questions on special teams came with the return game. Nsimba Webster was brought in to serve as the team's punt returner with Tarik Cohen on IR, while Khalil Herbert projects to serve as the starting kickoff returner.

