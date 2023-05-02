Bears’ projected depth chart following 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears selected 10 players during the 2023 NFL draft, including right tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, and cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith.

They also added a couple of playmakers for Justin Fields in running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott, as well as linebacker Noah Sewell and a couple of seventh-round picks in Travis Bell and safety Kendall Williamson.

With the slew of moves made over the last few days, the roster looks different than it did more than a week ago. And that’s certainly impacted the projected depth chart.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart after the 2023 NFL draft.

Quarterback

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string QB Justin Fields PJ Walker Nathan Peterman

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman was re-signed to serve as QB3.

Running back

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other RB Khalil Herbert D’Onta Foreman Roschon Johnson Travis Homer, Trestan Ebner FB Khari Blasingame

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fifth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman. The team also re-signed fullback Blasingame to a two-year deal.

Wide receiver

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown. In the fifth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat.

Tight end

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other TE Cole Kmet Robert Tonyan Jake Tonges Chase Allen

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line

The starting offensive line is all but set following the draft, where they selected Wright with their first pick. He fills the hole at right tackle, and it appears that Whitehair will be the guy at center after the team didn’t address the position in the draft.

Defensive line

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but the group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson.They added some solid options along the defensive interior in the draft with Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.

Linebacker

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who will be key depth and a special teams contributor.

Cornerback

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.

Safety

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.

Specialists

Position 1st string 2nd string K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill Ryan Anderson LS Patrick Scales

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also signed left-footed punter Anderson this offseason.

