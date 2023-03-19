Bears’ projected depth chart following first wave of free agency
The Chicago Bears have made it through the first wave of NFL free agency where they added some impact starters that have already bolstered the roster.
There’s still plenty of work for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, as there are still roster holes that need to be filled heading into the second wave of free agency and the NFL draft.
With the slew of moves made over the last week — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different than it did more than a week ago. And that’s certainly impacted the projected depth chart.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart after the first wave of free agency:
Quarterback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
QB
Justin Fields
PJ Walker
There’s no doubt that Fields is QB1 entering his third season. Meanwhile, the Bears made it perfectly clear that Walker was brought in to be Fields’ backup, as they released Trevor Siemian shortly after.
Running back
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
RB
Khalil Herbert
D’Onta Foreman
Travis Homer
Trestan Ebner
FB
Khari Blasingame
We’re definitely going to see a committee approach at running back, anchored by Herbert and Foreman. But don’t be surprised to see Homer incorporated more as a receiving threat out of the backfield.
Wide receiver
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WR
DJ Moore
Equanimeous St. Brown
Daurice Fountain
WR
Darnell Mooney
Velus Jones Jr.
Joe Reed
WR
Chase Claypool
Nsimba Webster
The Bears’ wide receivers group is the strongest it’s been in years, with Moore, Mooney and Claypool leading the charge as the team’s top wideouts. Chicago will likely add a couple more receivers, perhaps in the draft, to join St. Brown and Jones as the wideouts to make the roster.
Tight end
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
TE
Cole Kmet
Robert Tonyan
Jake Tonges
Chase Allen
Kmet is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he should be a big part of the Bears’ passing game in 2023. Chicago found an upgrade at backup tight end in Tonyan, who will serve as a nice red-zone threat.
Offensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LT
Braxton Jones
Larry Borom
LG
Cody Whitehair
Ja’Tyre Carter
C
Lucas Patrick
Doug Kramer
RG
Nate Davis
Dieter Eiselen
RT
Teven Jenkins
Alex Leatherwood
Kellen Diesch
The offensive line remains a work in progress this offseason, where the Bears will look to add some pieces in the NFL draft. But, where things stand, Jones remains the starting left tackle and Davis was brought in to start at guard. Poles did mention we could see Whitehair at center. But, with the current roster, he stays at left guard while Patrick gets the nod at center. But the one glaring hole remains right tackle, where I’ve got Jenkins penciled in for now.
Defensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
DE
DeMarcus Walker
Dominique Robinson
Jalyn Holmes
Terrell Lewis
DT
Justin Jones
Donovan Jeter
DT
Andrew Billings
DE
Trevis Gipson
Gerri Green
Andrew Brown
The Bears still have some work to do along the defensive interior and edge rusher, but they did add two starters in Walker and Billings. Jones is the starting 3-technique until the team finds another, likely in the draft. The same can be said for Gipson at defensive end.
Linebacker
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WLB
T.J. Edwards
Sterling Weatherford
MLB
Tremaine Edmunds
DeMarquis Gates
SLB
Jack Sanborn
Kuony Deng
The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. There are some questions about where Edwards and Edmunds will line up — be it WILL or MIKE — but for now, Edmunds certainly fits the bill at middle linebacker.
Cornerback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Jones
Michael Ojemudia
CB
Kindle Vildor
Greg Stroman
NCB
Kyler Gordon
Josh Blackwell
Harrison Hand
The Bears’ cornerbacks are anchored by Johnson and Gordon, but they still need a quality third cornerback. For now, Vildor is a starter on the outside opposite Johnson, which forces Gordon into the slot. Jones and Blackwell, both undrafted rookies a year ago, are quality depth.
Safety
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
FS
Eddie Jackson
Elijah Hicks
Adrian Colbert
SS
Jaquan Brisker
A.J. Thomas
There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season.
Specialists
Position
1st string
2nd string
K
Cairo Santos
P
Trenton Gill
LS
Patrick Scales
The Bears return their core starting specialists after Scales was signed to a one-year extension. He’ll join Santos and Gill to maintain some consistency on the special teams unit.
