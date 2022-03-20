Bears’ projected depth chart following first wave of free agency

The Chicago Bears have made it through the first wave of NFL free agency with several new additions and returning faces while also losing some big-name players.

There’s still plenty of work for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, as there are still roster holes that need to be filled heading into the second wave of free agency and ahead of the NFL draft.

With the slew of moves made over the last week — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different than it did even a week ago. Which has certainly impacted the projected depth chart.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart after the first wave of free agency:

Quarterback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string QB Justin Fields Nick Foles Ryan Willis

No surprises about the quarterback room, where Fields is the undisputed QB1 with Foles expected to back him up. Willis will likely be a practice squad guy.

Running back

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The running back room is pretty much set in stone with Montgomery and Herbert leading the way. Chicago did add depth in Evans, who they recently claimed off waivers. But the Bears did add a fullback to the roster in Blasingame.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The wide receiver room already looks different with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown in free agency. But the Bears aren’t done, as they’ll likely target a WR2 with one of their second-round picks. Still, it’s nice to have more stability than just Mooney now.

Tight end

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string TE Cole Kmet Jesper Horsted

Tight end isn’t a pressing need for the Bears, although they do need to add some depth pieces behind Kmet. Last year, Horsted made plays when he was given the opportunity — which wasn’t often.

Story continues

Offensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

When looking at the current roster, the major question for the Bears along the offensive line is the right guard spot. Sure, there are questions about Jenkins and Borom at tackle — particularly if either will be a tackle or guard — but right guard is the one glaring need right now.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Bears defensive line is starting to take shape, where Quinn, Gipson and Muhammad anchor the edge. Jones figures to serve the three-technique role, where the question is who will line up at nose tackle. Right now, that figures to be between Tonga and Blackson.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string LB Roquan Smith LB Nicholas Morrow Noah Dawkins LB Caleb Johnson Joe Thomas

The Bears have plenty of work to do at linebacker alongside Smith, who’s the only guaranteed starter at this point. Morrow also figures to factor into the starting line-up, but Chicago is still in need of another starter.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string CB Jaylon Johnson Kindle Vildor Michael Joseph CB Thomas Graham Jr. Lamar Jackson BoPete Keyes CB Duke Shelley

Johnson is the undisputed starter at cornerback for the Bears, where the only question is who’s starting opposite him. Right now, that would be Graham Jr., who impressed in limited action in his rookie year. But Chicago also has a need at slot corner, which Shelley currently is holding down.

Safety

USA Today Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string S Eddie Jackson S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Right now, Jackson and Houston-Carson are the only safeties under contract. While Jackson will be starting, Houston-Carson will most likely serve in a reserve role. Which means the Bears still have plenty of work to do at safety, including finding another starter.

Specialists

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string K Cairo Santos P Ryan Winslow LS Patrick Scales

The Bears special teams is going to look different without punter Pat O’Donnell, but Santos and Scales are returning. Winslow is the current punter under contract, but that could certainly change as the offseason continues.

1

1