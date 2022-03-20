Bears’ projected depth chart following first wave of free agency
The Chicago Bears have made it through the first wave of NFL free agency with several new additions and returning faces while also losing some big-name players.
There’s still plenty of work for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, as there are still roster holes that need to be filled heading into the second wave of free agency and ahead of the NFL draft.
With the slew of moves made over the last week — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different than it did even a week ago. Which has certainly impacted the projected depth chart.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart after the first wave of free agency:
Quarterback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
QB
Ryan Willis
No surprises about the quarterback room, where Fields is the undisputed QB1 with Foles expected to back him up. Willis will likely be a practice squad guy.
Running back
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
RB
FB
The running back room is pretty much set in stone with Montgomery and Herbert leading the way. Chicago did add depth in Evans, who they recently claimed off waivers. But the Bears did add a fullback to the roster in Blasingame.
Wide receiver
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WR
WR
WR
The wide receiver room already looks different with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown in free agency. But the Bears aren’t done, as they’ll likely target a WR2 with one of their second-round picks. Still, it’s nice to have more stability than just Mooney now.
Tight end
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
TE
Tight end isn’t a pressing need for the Bears, although they do need to add some depth pieces behind Kmet. Last year, Horsted made plays when he was given the opportunity — which wasn’t often.
Offensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LT
LG
C
RG
Willie Wright
RT
Lachavious Simmons
Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
When looking at the current roster, the major question for the Bears along the offensive line is the right guard spot. Sure, there are questions about Jenkins and Borom at tackle — particularly if either will be a tackle or guard — but right guard is the one glaring need right now.
Defensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
DE
DT
LaCale London
DT
DE
The Bears defensive line is starting to take shape, where Quinn, Gipson and Muhammad anchor the edge. Jones figures to serve the three-technique role, where the question is who will line up at nose tackle. Right now, that figures to be between Tonga and Blackson.
Linebacker
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LB
LB
LB
Caleb Johnson
Joe Thomas
The Bears have plenty of work to do at linebacker alongside Smith, who’s the only guaranteed starter at this point. Morrow also figures to factor into the starting line-up, but Chicago is still in need of another starter.
Cornerback
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Michael Joseph
CB
Thomas Graham Jr.
Lamar Jackson
BoPete Keyes
CB
Duke Shelley
Johnson is the undisputed starter at cornerback for the Bears, where the only question is who’s starting opposite him. Right now, that would be Graham Jr., who impressed in limited action in his rookie year. But Chicago also has a need at slot corner, which Shelley currently is holding down.
Safety
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
S
Eddie Jackson
S
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Right now, Jackson and Houston-Carson are the only safeties under contract. While Jackson will be starting, Houston-Carson will most likely serve in a reserve role. Which means the Bears still have plenty of work to do at safety, including finding another starter.
Specialists
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
K
Cairo Santos
P
Ryan Winslow
LS
Patrick Scales
The Bears special teams is going to look different without punter Pat O’Donnell, but Santos and Scales are returning. Winslow is the current punter under contract, but that could certainly change as the offseason continues.
