Bears’ projected depth chart following first wave of free agency

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears have made it through the first wave of NFL free agency with several new additions and returning faces while also losing some big-name players.

There’s still plenty of work for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, as there are still roster holes that need to be filled heading into the second wave of free agency and ahead of the NFL draft.

With the slew of moves made over the last week — from signings to cuts to trades — the roster looks different than it did even a week ago. Which has certainly impacted the projected depth chart.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart after the first wave of free agency:

Quarterback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

QB

Justin Fields

Nick Foles

Ryan Willis

No surprises about the quarterback room, where Fields is the undisputed QB1 with Foles expected to back him up. Willis will likely be a practice squad guy.

Running back

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

RB

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Darrynton Evans

FB

Khari Blasingame

The running back room is pretty much set in stone with Montgomery and Herbert leading the way. Chicago did add depth in Evans, who they recently claimed off waivers. But the Bears did add a fullback to the roster in Blasingame.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

WR

Darnell Mooney

Dazz Newsome

WR

Byron Pringle

Isaiah Coulter

WR

Equanimeous St. Brown

Nsimba Webster

The wide receiver room already looks different with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown in free agency. But the Bears aren’t done, as they’ll likely target a WR2 with one of their second-round picks. Still, it’s nice to have more stability than just Mooney now.

Tight end

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

TE

Cole Kmet

Jesper Horsted

Tight end isn’t a pressing need for the Bears, although they do need to add some depth pieces behind Kmet. Last year, Horsted made plays when he was given the opportunity — which wasn’t often.

Offensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

LT

Teven Jenkins

Lachavious Simmons

LG

Cody Whitehair

C

Lucas Patrick

Sam Mustipher

RG

Willie Wright

RT

Larry Borom

Lachavious Simmons

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

When looking at the current roster, the major question for the Bears along the offensive line is the right guard spot. Sure, there are questions about Jenkins and Borom at tackle — particularly if either will be a tackle or guard — but right guard is the one glaring need right now.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

DE

Robert Quinn

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Charles Snowden

DT

Justin Jones

Mario Edwards Jr.

LaCale London

DT

Khyiris Tonga

Angelo Blackson

Auzoyah Alufohai

DE

Trevis Gipson

Jeremiah Attaochu

Sam Kamara

The Bears defensive line is starting to take shape, where Quinn, Gipson and Muhammad anchor the edge. Jones figures to serve the three-technique role, where the question is who will line up at nose tackle. Right now, that figures to be between Tonga and Blackson.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

LB

Roquan Smith

LB

Nicholas Morrow

Noah Dawkins

LB

Caleb Johnson

Joe Thomas

The Bears have plenty of work to do at linebacker alongside Smith, who’s the only guaranteed starter at this point. Morrow also figures to factor into the starting line-up, but Chicago is still in need of another starter.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Kindle Vildor

Michael Joseph

CB

Thomas Graham Jr.

Lamar Jackson

BoPete Keyes

CB

Duke Shelley

Johnson is the undisputed starter at cornerback for the Bears, where the only question is who’s starting opposite him. Right now, that would be Graham Jr., who impressed in limited action in his rookie year. But Chicago also has a need at slot corner, which Shelley currently is holding down.

Safety

USA Today Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

S

Eddie Jackson

S

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Right now, Jackson and Houston-Carson are the only safeties under contract. While Jackson will be starting, Houston-Carson will most likely serve in a reserve role. Which means the Bears still have plenty of work to do at safety, including finding another starter.

Specialists

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

K

Cairo Santos

P

Ryan Winslow

LS

Patrick Scales

The Bears special teams is going to look different without punter Pat O’Donnell, but Santos and Scales are returning. Winslow is the current punter under contract, but that could certainly change as the offseason continues.

1

1

