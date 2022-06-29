Bears’ projected depth chart ahead of training camp
The Chicago Bears roster has undergone plenty of change this offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, where there are a slew of one-year, prove-it deals to join the crop of young talent already on the roster.
Following organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, there has been some changes with the team’s projected depth chart, specifically along the offensive line. But with training camp still ahead, we’re still awhile from any set depth chart.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart ahead of training camp:
Quarterback
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
QB
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Nathan Peterman
There’s no disputing that Justin Fields will be QB1 heading into this season, but there’s been plenty of change behind him on the depth chart this offseason. Chicago released Nick Foles and added Trevor Siemian, who will serve as Fields’ backup, and Nathan Peterman to be QB3.
Running back
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
RB
David Montgomery
Khalil Herbert
Darrynton Evans
Trestan Ebner, De’Montre Tuggle
FB
Khari Blasingame
Running back is one of the more dependable positions on the roster, which is led by starter David Montgomery. Khalil Herbert is coming off an encouraging rookie season, where he’s proven himself to be a reliable option behind Montgomery. This offseason, Chicago has added several new names — Darrynton Evans, fullback Khari Blasingame, sixth-round rookie Trestan Ebner and undrafted rookie De’Montre Tuggle.
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
WR
Darnell Mooney
Equanimeous St. Brown
David Moore
Isaiah Coulter
WR
Byron Pringle
Dante Pettis
Chris Finke
Nsimba Webster
WR
Velus Jones Jr.
Tajae Sharpe
Dazz Newsome
Kevin Shaa
The wide receivers room remains a point of contention among fans and analysts, where Darnell Mooney is the only proven guy in the bunch. The Bears added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency, as well as third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr. Recent additions Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe figure to have the best chance to also make Chicago’s roster.
Tight end
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
TE
Cole Kmet
Ryan Griffin
James O’Shaughnessy
Rysen John, Chase Allen, Jake Tonges
The tight end room is going to look a lot different in 2022. Cole Kmet is coming off an encouraging second season, where his production doubled. Chicago added a few veterans in Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy and Rysen John, as well as undrafted rookies Chase Allen and Jake Tonges. The Bears released Jesper Horsted with an injury settlement.
Offensive line
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
LT
Braxton Jones
Julien Davenport
Lachavious Simmons
LG
Cody Whitehair
Ja’Tyre Carter
Willie Wright
C
Lucas Patrick
Doug Kramer
Dieter Eiselen
RG
Sam Mustipher
Zachary Thomas
Dakota Dozier
RT
Larry Borom
Shon Coleman
Jean Delance
There are plenty of questions about what the starting offensive line will look like come Week 1. But heading intro training camp, there’s been some shakeup at the tackle positions. Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has been working at left tackle with the starters while Larry Borom moved to right tackle and Teven Jenkins was demoted to the second team at right tackle. While the starting offensive line is far from set in stone, it’s starting to take shape.
Defensive line
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
DE
Robert Quinn
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Charles Snowden
DT
Justin Jones
Mario Edwards Jr.
LaCale London
DT
Khyiris Tonga
Angelo Blackson
Mike Pennel
Auzoyah Alufohai
DE
Trevis Gipson
Dominique Robinson
Sam Kamara
Carson Taylor
There isn’t any change with our current defensive line projections, where Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad will anchor the edge and Justin Jones will serve as the 3-technique. But with Quinn’s future in question, there could be some shakeup at defensive end. The Bears added Dominique Robinson in the fifth-round of the NFL draft, and he has the potential to develop into an impact player down the road.
Linebacker
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LB
Roquan Smith
Caleb Johnson
Joe Thomas
LB
Nicholas Morrow
Jack Sanborn
C.J. Avery
LB
Matthew Adams
Noah Dawkins
Christian Albright
The Bears linebackers have taken shape led by Roquan Smith. They signed Nicholas Morrow in free agency to serve alongside Smith, and the question becomes who will serve as the strong side linebacker. That appears to be Matthew Adams. Chicago landed a top undrafted free agent in Jack Sanborn, who has a good chance of making the roster.
Cornerback
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Lamar Jackson
Allie Green IV
CB
Kyler Gordon
Greg Stroman Jr.
Bopete Keyes
NCB
Tavon Young
Thomas Graham Jr.
Duke Shelley
There were plenty of questions at cornerback heading into the offseason, and the Bears addressed those with some intriguing additions. Chicago drafted Kyler Gordon with their top selection in the second round to start opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside. Meanwhile, it looks like it’ll be Tavon Young battling Thomas Graham Jr. in the slot.
Safety
USA Today Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
S
Eddie Jackson
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Elijah Hicks
Jaylon Jones, A.J. Thomas
S
Jaquan Brisker
Dane Cruikshank
Michael Joseph
Jon Alexander
Much like cornerback, the Bears had a glaring hole at safety, which is why Ryan Poles selected Jaquan Brisker in the second round. Brisker is expected to start at strong safety opposite Eddie Jackson. The Bears did add some key depth this offseason in Dane Cruikshank, re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson and drafted Elijah Hicks on Day 3.
Special teams
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Position
1st string
2nd string
K
Cairo Santos
P
Trenton Gill
LS
Patrick Scales
Antonio Ortiz
The Bears special teams unit will look different this season following the departure of punter Pat O’Donnell in free agency. Chicago has found their starting punter in seventh-round rookie Trenton Gill after Ryan Winslow was released. But Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are back once again.
