Bears’ projected depth chart ahead of training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears roster has undergone plenty of change this offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, where there are a slew of one-year, prove-it deals to join the crop of young talent already on the roster.

Following organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, there has been some changes with the team’s projected depth chart, specifically along the offensive line. But with training camp still ahead, we’re still awhile from any set depth chart.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart ahead of training camp:

Quarterback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

QB

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Nathan Peterman

There’s no disputing that Justin Fields will be QB1 heading into this season, but there’s been plenty of change behind him on the depth chart this offseason. Chicago released Nick Foles and added Trevor Siemian, who will serve as Fields’ backup, and Nathan Peterman to be QB3.

Running back

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

RB

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Darrynton Evans

Trestan Ebner, De’Montre Tuggle

FB

Khari Blasingame

Running back is one of the more dependable positions on the roster, which is led by starter David Montgomery. Khalil Herbert is coming off an encouraging rookie season, where he’s proven himself to be a reliable option behind Montgomery. This offseason, Chicago has added several new names — Darrynton Evans, fullback Khari Blasingame, sixth-round rookie Trestan Ebner and undrafted rookie De’Montre Tuggle.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

WR

Darnell Mooney

Equanimeous St. Brown

David Moore

Isaiah Coulter

WR

Byron Pringle

Dante Pettis

Chris Finke

Nsimba Webster

WR

Velus Jones Jr.

Tajae Sharpe

Dazz Newsome

Kevin Shaa

The wide receivers room remains a point of contention among fans and analysts, where Darnell Mooney is the only proven guy in the bunch. The Bears added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency, as well as third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr. Recent additions Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe figure to have the best chance to also make Chicago’s roster.

Tight end

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

TE

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

James O’Shaughnessy

Rysen John, Chase Allen, Jake Tonges

The tight end room is going to look a lot different in 2022. Cole Kmet is coming off an encouraging second season, where his production doubled. Chicago added a few veterans in Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy and Rysen John, as well as undrafted rookies Chase Allen and Jake Tonges. The Bears released Jesper Horsted with an injury settlement.

Offensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

LT

Braxton Jones

Julien Davenport

Lachavious Simmons

LG

Cody Whitehair

Ja’Tyre Carter

Willie Wright

C

Lucas Patrick

Doug Kramer

Dieter Eiselen

RG

Sam Mustipher

Zachary Thomas

Dakota Dozier

RT

Larry Borom

Shon Coleman

Jean Delance

There are plenty of questions about what the starting offensive line will look like come Week 1. But heading intro training camp, there’s been some shakeup at the tackle positions. Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has been working at left tackle with the starters while Larry Borom moved to right tackle and Teven Jenkins was demoted to the second team at right tackle. While the starting offensive line is far from set in stone, it’s starting to take shape.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

DE

Robert Quinn

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Charles Snowden

DT

Justin Jones

Mario Edwards Jr.

LaCale London

DT

Khyiris Tonga

Angelo Blackson

Mike Pennel

Auzoyah Alufohai

DE

Trevis Gipson

Dominique Robinson

Sam Kamara

Carson Taylor

There isn’t any change with our current defensive line projections, where Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad will anchor the edge and Justin Jones will serve as the 3-technique. But with Quinn’s future in question, there could be some shakeup at defensive end. The Bears added Dominique Robinson in the fifth-round of the NFL draft, and he has the potential to develop into an impact player down the road.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

LB

Roquan Smith

Caleb Johnson

Joe Thomas

LB

Nicholas Morrow

Jack Sanborn

C.J. Avery

LB

Matthew Adams

Noah Dawkins

Christian Albright

The Bears linebackers have taken shape led by Roquan Smith. They signed Nicholas Morrow in free agency to serve alongside Smith, and the question becomes who will serve as the strong side linebacker. That appears to be Matthew Adams. Chicago landed a top undrafted free agent in Jack Sanborn, who has a good chance of making the roster.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Kindle Vildor

Lamar Jackson

Allie Green IV

CB

Kyler Gordon

Greg Stroman Jr.

Bopete Keyes

NCB

Tavon Young

Thomas Graham Jr.

Duke Shelley

There were plenty of questions at cornerback heading into the offseason, and the Bears addressed those with some intriguing additions. Chicago drafted Kyler Gordon with their top selection in the second round to start opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside. Meanwhile, it looks like it’ll be Tavon Young battling Thomas Graham Jr. in the slot.

Safety

USA Today Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

Other

S

Eddie Jackson

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Elijah Hicks

Jaylon Jones, A.J. Thomas

S

Jaquan Brisker

Dane Cruikshank

Michael Joseph

Jon Alexander

Much like cornerback, the Bears had a glaring hole at safety, which is why Ryan Poles selected Jaquan Brisker in the second round. Brisker is expected to start at strong safety opposite Eddie Jackson. The Bears did add some key depth this offseason in Dane Cruikshank, re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson and drafted Elijah Hicks on Day 3.

Special teams

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

K

Cairo Santos

P

Trenton Gill

LS

Patrick Scales

Antonio Ortiz

The Bears special teams unit will look different this season following the departure of punter Pat O’Donnell in free agency. Chicago has found their starting punter in seventh-round rookie Trenton Gill after Ryan Winslow was released. But Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are back once again.

