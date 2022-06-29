Bears’ projected depth chart ahead of training camp

The Chicago Bears roster has undergone plenty of change this offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, where there are a slew of one-year, prove-it deals to join the crop of young talent already on the roster.

Following organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, there has been some changes with the team’s projected depth chart, specifically along the offensive line. But with training camp still ahead, we’re still awhile from any set depth chart.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart ahead of training camp:

Quarterback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string QB Justin Fields Trevor Siemian Nathan Peterman

There’s no disputing that Justin Fields will be QB1 heading into this season, but there’s been plenty of change behind him on the depth chart this offseason. Chicago released Nick Foles and added Trevor Siemian, who will serve as Fields’ backup, and Nathan Peterman to be QB3.

Running back

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other RB David Montgomery Khalil Herbert Darrynton Evans Trestan Ebner, De’Montre Tuggle FB Khari Blasingame

Running back is one of the more dependable positions on the roster, which is led by starter David Montgomery. Khalil Herbert is coming off an encouraging rookie season, where he’s proven himself to be a reliable option behind Montgomery. This offseason, Chicago has added several new names — Darrynton Evans, fullback Khari Blasingame, sixth-round rookie Trestan Ebner and undrafted rookie De’Montre Tuggle.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other WR Darnell Mooney Equanimeous St. Brown David Moore Isaiah Coulter WR Byron Pringle Dante Pettis Chris Finke Nsimba Webster WR Velus Jones Jr. Tajae Sharpe Dazz Newsome Kevin Shaa

The wide receivers room remains a point of contention among fans and analysts, where Darnell Mooney is the only proven guy in the bunch. The Bears added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency, as well as third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr. Recent additions Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe figure to have the best chance to also make Chicago’s roster.

Tight end

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other TE Cole Kmet Ryan Griffin James O’Shaughnessy Rysen John, Chase Allen, Jake Tonges

The tight end room is going to look a lot different in 2022. Cole Kmet is coming off an encouraging second season, where his production doubled. Chicago added a few veterans in Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy and Rysen John, as well as undrafted rookies Chase Allen and Jake Tonges. The Bears released Jesper Horsted with an injury settlement.

Offensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other LT Braxton Jones Julien Davenport Lachavious Simmons LG Cody Whitehair Ja’Tyre Carter Willie Wright C Lucas Patrick Doug Kramer Dieter Eiselen RG Sam Mustipher Zachary Thomas Dakota Dozier RT Larry Borom Shon Coleman Jean Delance

There are plenty of questions about what the starting offensive line will look like come Week 1. But heading intro training camp, there’s been some shakeup at the tackle positions. Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has been working at left tackle with the starters while Larry Borom moved to right tackle and Teven Jenkins was demoted to the second team at right tackle. While the starting offensive line is far from set in stone, it’s starting to take shape.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other DE Robert Quinn Al-Quadin Muhammad Charles Snowden DT Justin Jones Mario Edwards Jr. LaCale London DT Khyiris Tonga Angelo Blackson Mike Pennel Auzoyah Alufohai DE Trevis Gipson Dominique Robinson Sam Kamara Carson Taylor

There isn’t any change with our current defensive line projections, where Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad will anchor the edge and Justin Jones will serve as the 3-technique. But with Quinn’s future in question, there could be some shakeup at defensive end. The Bears added Dominique Robinson in the fifth-round of the NFL draft, and he has the potential to develop into an impact player down the road.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string LB Roquan Smith Caleb Johnson Joe Thomas LB Nicholas Morrow Jack Sanborn C.J. Avery LB Matthew Adams Noah Dawkins Christian Albright

The Bears linebackers have taken shape led by Roquan Smith. They signed Nicholas Morrow in free agency to serve alongside Smith, and the question becomes who will serve as the strong side linebacker. That appears to be Matthew Adams. Chicago landed a top undrafted free agent in Jack Sanborn, who has a good chance of making the roster.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other CB Jaylon Johnson Kindle Vildor Lamar Jackson Allie Green IV CB Kyler Gordon Greg Stroman Jr. Bopete Keyes NCB Tavon Young Thomas Graham Jr. Duke Shelley

There were plenty of questions at cornerback heading into the offseason, and the Bears addressed those with some intriguing additions. Chicago drafted Kyler Gordon with their top selection in the second round to start opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside. Meanwhile, it looks like it’ll be Tavon Young battling Thomas Graham Jr. in the slot.

Safety

USA Today Sports

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other S Eddie Jackson DeAndre Houston-Carson Elijah Hicks Jaylon Jones, A.J. Thomas S Jaquan Brisker Dane Cruikshank Michael Joseph Jon Alexander

Much like cornerback, the Bears had a glaring hole at safety, which is why Ryan Poles selected Jaquan Brisker in the second round. Brisker is expected to start at strong safety opposite Eddie Jackson. The Bears did add some key depth this offseason in Dane Cruikshank, re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson and drafted Elijah Hicks on Day 3.

Special teams

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Position 1st string 2nd string K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales Antonio Ortiz

The Bears special teams unit will look different this season following the departure of punter Pat O’Donnell in free agency. Chicago has found their starting punter in seventh-round rookie Trenton Gill after Ryan Winslow was released. But Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are back once again.

