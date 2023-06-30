Bears’ projected depth chart ahead of training camp

The Chicago Bears roster has undergone plenty of change this offseason under general manager Ryan Poles, which has included the additions of some impact contributors, including wide receiver DJ Moore and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

While the Bears emphasized “it’s a rep chart, not a depth chart” this offseason, we couldn’t help but project what the depth chart might look like heading into training camp. With that in mind,we’re still awhile from any set depth chart.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart less than a month out from training camp:

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman and Bagent will compete for the third spot.

Running back

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman.

Wide receiver

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown. In the fourth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat.

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The starting offensive line is set following the additions of rookie Wright and free-agent addition Davis to shore up the right side of the line. Jones is entering his second season at left tackle, Jenkins is shifting to left guard and Whitehair moves to center.

Edge rusher

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but the group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson. Chicago could add another veteran to the mix ahead of training camp.

Interior defensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears upgraded the interior of the defensive line with the additions of Billings, as well as drafted Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who will be key depth and a special teams contributor.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.

Safety

First team Second team Third team Other FS Eddie Jackson Elijah Hicks Adrian Colbert Macon Clark SS Jaquan Brisker Kendall Williamson A.J. Thomas Bralen Trahan

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. With the departure of DeAndre Houston-Carson, that should mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.

Special teams

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also added competition at kicker with undrafted rookie Szmyt.

