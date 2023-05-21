Bears’ projected defensive, special teams depth chart before OTAs

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of organized team activities (OTAs), which kick off May 22.

General manager Ryan Poles added plenty of new faves on defense, most notably at linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. He shored up the defensive line with Andrew Billings, DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green in free agency. He also added some impact players in the draft with Gervon Dexter, Tyrique Stevenson, Zacch Pickens and Terell Smith.

Chicago’s defense is looking to rebound following a brutal 2022 season, where they struggled to get after the quarterback and stop the run. We’ll see if Poles’ latest additions can help remedy that.

We’re projecting what the Bears’ defensive and special teams depth chart looks like ahead of OTAs, where there should be plenty of competition.

Edge rusher

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other DE DeMarcus Walker Rasheem Green Jalyn Holmes Jalen Harris DE Trevis Gipson Dominique Robinson D’Anthony Jones

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but the group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson. Look for Chicago to add another veteran to the mix.

Interior defensive line

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other DT Justin Jones Zacch Pickens Andrew Brown Donovan Jeter DT Andrew Billings Gervon Dexter Travis Bell

The Bears upgraded the interior of the defensive line with the additions of Billings, as well as drafted Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.

Linebacker

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who will be key depth and a special teams contributor.

Cornerback

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string CB Jaylon Johnson Kindle Vildor Terell Smith CB Kyler Gordon Josh Blackwell CB Tyrique Stevenson Jaylon Jones Greg Stroman Jr., Michael Ojemudia

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.

Safety

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.

Special teams

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also added competition at kicker with undrafted rookie Szmyt.

Projected starting defense, special teams

DE DeMarcus Walker DT Justin Jones DT Andrew Billings DE Trevis Gipson LB Tremaine Edmunds LB T.J. Edwards CB Jaylon Johnson CB Kyler Gordon CB Tyrique Stevenson S Eddie Jackson S Jaquan Brisker K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales

