Bears’ projected defensive depth chart before minicamp

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of mandatory minicamp, which runs June 13-15.

Chicago’s defense is looking to rebound following a brutal 2022 season, where they struggled to get after the quarterback and stop the run. We’ll see if GM Ryan Poles’ offseason additions can help remedy that.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams made it clear that it’s not about where players are running right now during voluntary workouts: “It’s a rep chart, not a depth chart.”

Still, we’re projecting what the Bears’ defensive (and special teams) depth chart might look like ahead of minicamp, where there are still plenty of position battles to play out.

Edge rusher

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but the group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson. Look for Chicago to add another veteran to the mix.

Interior defensive line

The Bears upgraded the interior of the defensive line with the additions of Billings, as well as drafted Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.

Linebacker

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who will be key depth and a special teams contributor.

Cornerback

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.

Safety

Position 1st team 2nd team 3rd team Other FS Eddie Jackson Elijah Hicks Adrian Colbert Macon Clark SS Jaquan Brisker Kendall Williamson A.J. Thomas Bralen Trahan

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.

Special teams

Position 1st team 2nd team K Cairo Santos Andre Szmyt P Trenton Gill Ryan Anderson LS Patrick Scales

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also added competition at kicker with undrafted rookie Szmyt.

