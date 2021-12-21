Bears Pro Bowler Robert Quinn notches 15th sack of season

What does a pass rusher do to celebrate being named to the Pro Bowl? Continue taking down quarterbacks of course.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn continued his dominant stretch against the Minnesota Vikings when he took down Kirk Cousins in the second quarter of Monday night’s game.

Facing a third and long in the redzone, Quinn got Cousins to the ground to force a field goal attempt.

The sack was also his 15th on the season, inching closer to Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent’s single-season record for the team. Quinn is now just two and a half sacks away from Dent’s record with a good chance to break it.

Quinn was named to the Pro Bowl prior to kickoff, along with return specialist Jakeem Grant.

As the first half starts to come to a close, the Vikings lead 10-0.

List