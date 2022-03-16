Bears Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant to sign with Browns
Report: Jakeem Grant is headed to Cleveland originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Cleveland Browns have signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant to a three-year deal Tuesday, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The #Browns are signing Pro Bowl return man and WR Jakeem Grant to a three-year deal worth up to $13.8 million, per source. ðŸ’°
Grantâ€™s deal was negotiated by agent @Murphy_McGuire of @OctagonFootball.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022
The deal is reportedly set for up to $13.8 million.
The Bears brought in Grant to solve their punt returner issue after Week 4 last season. When running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury, Bears punt returner Khalil Herbert stepped in, leaving a need for a new return specialist.
Grant was acquired from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a Bears 2023 sixth-round pick.
He led the NFL with 13.9 yards/punt return and stunned Chicago with a 97-yard touchdown on a punt return against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.
JAKEEM DID IT AGAIN. 97-yard punt return TD! #DaBears
ðŸ“º: #CHIvsGB on NBC
ðŸ“±: https://t.co/ptqAMuLpIh pic.twitter.com/0q3SNJNZwf
— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
Grant appeared in 11 games with the Bears, received his first Pro Bowl selection and earned All-Pro honors alongside Robert Quinn.
