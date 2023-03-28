Bears have private visit, workout with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of their pre-draft process, where they’re scheduled meetings and workouts with a number of the nation’s top prospects.

While the Bears are doing their homework on some of the bigger names in the draft, general manager Ryan Poles and his staff are doing their due diligence on some Day 3 prospects.

That includes Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who has a private visit and workout set up with the Bears, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source. O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

O’Connell projects as a backup quarterback at the NFL level and someone who could go on Day 3 of the draft. Whether that’s with the Bears or another team remains to be seen.

When you look at the kind of offense that Chicago runs with Justin Fields, it’s hard to picture O’Connell being a good fit. After all, the Bears just cut Trevor Siemian — a pocket passer, like O’Connell — and signed PJ Walker — who has a similar skillset to Fields — to serve as the backup.

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire