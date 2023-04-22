Bears prioritize protecting Justin Fields in new mock draft from USA Today

With less than a week until the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears are finalizing their draft board before things kick off in Kansas City on April 27.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that included two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore, they’re sitting at ninth overall.

While there are several directions the Bears could go with at No. 9 — including potentially trading back for a second time — most expect Chicago to target an offensive tackle with their first selection.

In a new mock draft from USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, the Bears reunite Justin Fields with his former Ohio State teammate in offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at ninth overall.

With a stated dedication to prioritizing premium positions, new general manager Ryan Poles might be drawn to an offensive tackle as he contemplates the options for using his bounty from the trade back from No. 1. Though Johnson was a backup for the Buckeyes during Justin Fields’ junior season at Ohio State, he could get the chance here to be a long-term pass-protecting solution for his friend and former teammate.

Johnson is considered a top offensive tackle and could very well be the first off the board. Johnson looks like a franchise left tackle at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he’s a fit in the wide zone scheme that Luke Getsy runs.

Johnson would be a solid addition in pass protection and as a run blocker, where the Bears excelled last season. It also doesn’t hurt that Johnson is a former teammate of Fields during their time at Ohio State, providing a sense of familiarity.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire