Bears prevail late over Bucs to split series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An early ETSU lead over visiting Mercer evaporated in the middle innings on Saturday afternoon. However, the Blue and Gold showed resolve for a second-straight contest, tying the game, 5-5, in the sixth inning.

But, a trio of Bears runs over the final three frames tipped the scales in favor of the visitors, 8-5.

Defense starts fast, offense rebounds late in ETSU football’s first scrimmage

A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a sac fly from Noah Gent put the home team on the board in the first inning.

By the third inning, the squad from Macon had turned things around. Jackson Cherry tied the game with a two-run homer, while Conner Todaro’s RBI single pushed them in front, 3-2.

Adding two more run in the fourth, the visitors’ lead was up to 5-2.

The Bucs were far from finished, however. J.D. Yakubinis flied out to center field for a sac fly, while Gent added another RBI to his tally in the fifth.

A wild pitch in the sixth allowed Jamie Palmese to score the tying run, knotting things at 5-5.

Mercer would not allow a complete comeback this time around, as they scored two in the seventh and added an insurance run in the ninth.

Andrew Ronne earned a no decision in 6.0 innings of work, in which he allowed five runs (3 ER) on seven hits, while also striking out seven.

Kenny Keller took his first loss of the season, allowing two runs during a short stint in the seventh.

Yakubinis and Gent each led the offense with a pair of RBI.

ETSU (19-10, 4-4 SoCon) will try for its first series victory over Mercer since 2014 with a win on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.