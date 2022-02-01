Bears press conference: 6 takeaways from Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus

6 takeaways from Poles, Eberflus introductions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mere days after new Bears GM Ryan Poles hired Matt Eberflus to become the next head coach at Halas Hall, we all got to meet the duo tabbed to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Chicago. The two spoke for about an hour, answering questions about their vision for the future of the team, ranging from topics like traits they covet in players to defensive scheme. If you didn’t have the opportunity to watch the whole thing, here are some of the biggest takeaways from Monday’s introductory press conference.

POLES BELIEVES BEARS CAN COMPETE SOON

When talking about the immediate future, Poles didn’t mention anything that sounded like an extended rebuild was on the horizon. Instead, he pointed to the Bengals as inspiration for the possibility of a quick turnaround from a losing team, to conference champions.

“Everyone, once the Super Bowl is played, goes back to 0-0 and has the ability to improve their roster, make changes. We all know it’s fluid on a yearly basis so we’re going to attack it. Our goal is always going to be in contention and win games.” - Ryan Poles

EBERFLUS WILL FOCUS ON BEING HEAD COACH

Flus announced on Monday that he will not call plays on defense, leaving that up to his coordinator instead. This is a big change from Nagy’s regime, as Nagy called plays for the majority of his tenure, and it was often a point of contention for the fans.

“I do believe that to be the head football coach and be efficient at that, you are exactly the head football coach,” Eberflus said. “So I can be involved in all aspects of the game.”

EFFORT, ACCOUNTABILITY ARE EVERYTHING

Eberflus outlined his “HITS” philosophy, something he used with the Colts and which he’s bringing to Chicago. The acronym stands for “hustle,” “intensity一 both physical and mental,” “taking care of the ball, and taking the ball away,” and “smart, situational football.” While those tenets may seem like typical football standards, to Eberflus those pillars are a real ethos.

Story continues

“Everything is going to be measured up against those things and it’s going to be very clear to the players, it’s going to be very clear to the players what this H.I.T.S. principal is all about.” - Frank Reich, Colts head coach

OFFENSIVE LINE WILL BE POINT OF EMPHASIS

Poles is a former offensive lineman. So is his assistant GM, Ian Cunningham. So it’s no surprise that when Eberflus was talking about the desire to generate explosive plays on offense, Poles added that he believed the team needed to block well up front and develop a strong run game to help the offense create big plays. When meeting with a smaller group of reporters later, Poles said that building out the offensive line will “always” be a point of emphasis as he puts together the Bears roster.

“Your starting five rarely ends up being the five at the end of the season. So not only do you need really good starters, but you need depth as well. I’ve always felt that’s the foundation. Establishing the run game, having protection, allows you to dictate the game.” - Ryan Poles

COLLABORATION WITH “CANDOR”

After “collaboration” ruled the Pace regime, it seems “candor” will be the big buzzword for the Poles front office. Several times, Poles mentioned the importance of having candid conversations with others on the staff, and how much he values the opinions of people he trusts. He’s already backed up those words by adding a new position to the front office, assistant GM, and filling it with someone from outside the Chiefs organization, where Poles worked for 13 years.

“I thought it was important to bring someone else in with more experience from a different place. With Ian’s background with the Ravens and then the Eagles, he’s seen a lot from Howie Roseman and Ozzie Newsome. To add that experience is critical.”

POLES APPRECIATED PERSONAL PICK UP FROM GEORGE MCCASKEY

For some reason, McCaskey was dragged on social media for driving to O’Hare to personally receive Poles at the baggage claim, ahead of Poles’ second interview for the GM job. As it turns out, that may have been the move that sealed the deal for the Bears. Before even turning to the media for questions, Poles specifically thanked McCaskey for that personal touch. Later, he brought up that moment again when discussing why he ultimately took the job at Halas Hall, as opposed to the other jobs for which he was a finalist.

“My relationship with George, I got a feeling for what this place is all about and that got me excited. And I feel like we have the potential, if we put the right players in and we coach hard we're going to get back to where we want.” - Ryan Poles

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!