Bears president stands firms on building new stadium along Chicago’s lakefront

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears President Warren says he appreciates pitches from suburban municipalities on locations for a new Bears stadium.

But he’s still not changing his gameplan.

Speaking with reporters following his appearance at the Lincoln Forum on Tuesday, Warren addressed an overture from Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and area officials there, who recently wrote a Chicago Tribune op-ed pitching their western suburban municipality as an “ideal choice” for a new Bears stadium.

READ MORE: What to know about the Chicago Bears’ new stadium plans

On Tuesday, Warren stood firm on keeping a proposed new Bears stadium in Chicago.

“I show great respect for anyone who reaches out to us, but our energy and effort is focused on the lakefront right now,” he said. “And we think that would add so much value to Chicago.”

The Aurora pitch comes as the Bears’ efforts to build a proposed domed lakefront stadium just south of Soldier Field have hit a roadblock regarding public funding.

When the Bears unveiled their lakefront stadium plan in April, they said they would contribute just over $2 billion to build it. But they have also requested a significant amount of public funding for it, the degree of which could be greater to taxpayers than what the team has said publicly over the course of financing such a project.

Whatever the cost to taxpayers, Gov. JB Pritzker and state officials have repeatedly said no to any public funding for new sports stadiums, last month calling the Bears’ lakefront stadium proposal a “non-starter.”

State lawmakers also did not take up any Bears stadium funding issues in their recent state budget negotiations before adjourning for the spring, meaning it’ll be at least until fall before state lawmakers tackle the topic again.

READ MORE: Bears to the burbs? That would not be an unprecedented move for an NFL franchise

In the meantime, the Bears still own the Arlington Park property in the northwest suburb of Arlington Heights that they purchased in February 2023 for $197.2 million. Demolition began soon after on the site, the former home of Arlington International Racecourse.

However, the Bears and local school districts in and around Arlington Heights reached an impasse on the valuation of the property, leaving the Bears with a higher property tax burden there than they feel they should have to pay.

Since then, Warren has repeatedly said the team has turned its focus toward Chicago and building a stadium along the lakefront.

Despite repeated opposition from state lawmakers, and now pitches from other suburban municipalities, Warren has not shifted his focus away from the lake.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.