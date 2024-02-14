Bears president Kevin Warren shares strong support for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have a pressing decision to make at quarterback this offseason, one that will define the franchise potentially for the next decade.

At this point, the expectation is Chicago will move on from Justin Fields and draft USC stud Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But amid the continuous speculation and discussion, no one truly knows what the Bears are going to do except, well, the Bears.

WGN’s Jarrett Payton recently sat down with president Kevin Warren, who shared his insights on Fields. And, from the brief sneak peek, Warren had a strong backing of Fields.

“Justin has a rare combination of intelligence, of size, of strength and speed,” Warren said. “You forget how big of a man he is until you’re up on him. He’s not a small man. I just think every year, he’s going to continually get better. So I’m glad he’s on the Chicago Bears.”

Join us on @WGNNews all day for my exclusive interview with Kevin Warren, discussing everything from the new stadium to Ryan Poles' crucial decision in this year's draft. Catch a glimpse of his insights on Justin Fields in this clip. 🐻⬇️ #Bears pic.twitter.com/UYO9JlC3Gh — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 13, 2024

Those are strong words from Warren in support of Fields. On the surface, it would seem to indicate the Bears are leaning toward keeping Fields. But there’s nothing surface-level about this franchise-altering decision that general manager Ryan Poles has to make.

Warren’s statement could very well be a strong stance in favor of keeping Fields in Chicago. But it could also serve to drive up the price in a potential trade, where there will be no shortage of teams interested in Fields.

Poles made it clear during his end-of-year press conference that he’s going to do his due diligence when it comes to evaluating all quarterbacks — both this rookie class and Fields. But it certainly sounds like Williams’ skillset has made an impression on Bears brass — now, it’s about Williams, the person, making a similar impression.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire