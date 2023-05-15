Bears’ preseason schedule dates, times announced

Bears' preseason schedule announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have set their full 2023 schedule, and we now know the dates and times of their three preseason tilts.

The Bears will hope to improve upon last year’s 3-14 record, and they will have an easy travel schedule to cope with during training camp thanks to two home games and one road trip, with a jaunt down Interstate 65 to Indianapolis on the menu.

Here are the dates and times for the team’s three preseason games:

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, 8/12 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, 8/19 at 6 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills, 8/26 at 12:00 p.m.

The Titans will have an interesting quarterback situation, with rookie Will Levis likely seeing significant snaps in the first preseason game at Soldier Field. The team will also have Northwestern guard Peter Skoronski likely seeing his first action after he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts will likely be working in new quarterback Anthony Richardson when the two teams tangle at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the two clubs are expected to hold joint practices in the lead-up to that game, according to officials.

The finale against the Bills will feature the AFC East champions as they hope to finally get over the hump after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round during last year’s playoffs.

Broadcast information is not yet available.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.