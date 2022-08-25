Bears preseason injury report: List of players who didn’t practice Thursday

The Chicago Bears wrapped their final practice ahead of their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

While head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t required to reveal an injury report, the media in attendance are allowed to report on those who didn’t practice. There was a long list of names who were sidelined during Thursday’s practice, which is a pretty good indication that they won’t be playing in Saturday’s game.

Here’s a list of players who didn’t practice on Thursday:

S Jaquan Brisker

WR Velus Jones Jr.

WR Byron Pringle

CB Tavon Young

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

RB Trestan Ebner

CB Jaylon Jones

WR Tajae Sharpe

DT Angelo Blackson

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

OL Lucas Patrick

WR N’Keal Harry

Eberflus revealed that starters will play the first half of Saturday’s preseason finale, although it’ll vary by player. Still, we should expect to see the starters with their most preseason action of the summer.

List

Ranking the Bears' top 10 rookies heading into final preseason game View 10 items

List

How many roster spots are still open heading into Bears' preseason finale? View 11 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire