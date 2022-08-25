Bears preseason injury report: List of players who didn’t practice Thursday
The Chicago Bears wrapped their final practice ahead of their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
While head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t required to reveal an injury report, the media in attendance are allowed to report on those who didn’t practice. There was a long list of names who were sidelined during Thursday’s practice, which is a pretty good indication that they won’t be playing in Saturday’s game.
Here’s a list of players who didn’t practice on Thursday:
S Jaquan Brisker
WR Velus Jones Jr.
WR Byron Pringle
CB Tavon Young
CB Thomas Graham Jr.
RB Trestan Ebner
CB Jaylon Jones
WR Tajae Sharpe
DT Angelo Blackson
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
OL Lucas Patrick
WR N’Keal Harry
Eberflus revealed that starters will play the first half of Saturday’s preseason finale, although it’ll vary by player. Still, we should expect to see the starters with their most preseason action of the summer.
