Bears preseason injury report: List of players who didn’t practice Thursday

The Chicago Bears wrapped their final practice ahead of their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

While head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t required to reveal an injury report, the media in attendance are allowed to report on those who didn’t practice. There was a long list of names who were sidelined during Thursday’s practice, which is a pretty good indication that they won’t be playing in Saturday’s game.

Here’s a list of players who didn’t practice on Thursday:

  • S Jaquan Brisker

  • WR Velus Jones Jr.

  • WR Byron Pringle

  • CB Tavon Young

  • CB Thomas Graham Jr.

  • RB Trestan Ebner

  • CB Jaylon Jones

  • WR Tajae Sharpe

  • DT Angelo Blackson

  • DE Mario Edwards Jr.

  • OL Lucas Patrick

  • WR N’Keal Harry

Eberflus revealed that starters will play the first half of Saturday’s preseason finale, although it’ll vary by player. Still, we should expect to see the starters with their most preseason action of the summer.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

