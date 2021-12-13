Bears preach patience for Teven Jenkins after rough OL debut

Bears preach patience for Jenkins after rough debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears injury issues got worse on Sunday, as the team lost several more key players en route to their 45-30 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Among those key injuries was Jason Peters who exited in the first quarter with an ankle injury, giving way to rookie Teven Jenkins’ debut at left tackle.

Fans were excited to see what the highly-touted second round pick could do in his first action on offense, but unfortunately it was not the impressive start that many hoped to see.

“It’s never easy coming into this league at tackle,” Matt Nagy said. “We needed to make sure we helped out as much as we could with some chips and some slams on the edge. That’s only natural for most tackles in that situation. We’ll go back and look at the tape.”

Jenkins made several mistakes over the course of the evening, including two false starts and one holding penalty. The worst of them all was a play in which Jenkins held again, and still surrendered a strip sack. But after the game, Justin Fields didn’t blame Jenkins for the shoddy play.

“That’s a tough spot,” Fields said. “That’s a tough spot for Tev. I know he wanted to play great today, and the sack he gave up, I just told him, ‘Look, it’s your first game, primetime, Sunday Night, you’re a rookie, first ever playing time right now, of course you’re going to make mistakes. So you’ve got to go in there knowing that you’re going to make mistakes, and just learn from them and make sure that they don’t happen again.’

“He was pretty bummed about it, but I told him don’t worry about it and just move on to the next play, next drive, and just keep that in the past.”

Raising the alarm on Jenkins after one game is certainly premature, but in case any fans rushed to panic, Nagy had a reassuring message.

“I love Teven. I think he’s gonna have a really, really good career. His future is very, very bright, and you learn from these moments. You really do. So, he’ll be just fine. He’s going to rally and he’s going to do everything he can to get better.”

