Bears have pre-draft visit scheduled with Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of the pre-draft process, where they’re conducting top 30 visits with some of the nation’s top prospects.

The Bears have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the coming weeks, according to Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Duncan was a four-year starter at left tackle in college, and he’s a good fit in the wide zone blocking scheme that Chicago runs.

But if the Bears were to select him, there’s a question of where he would line up. Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, and Chicago could be looking to develop him as a long-term starter at that position. Meanwhile, Duncan notably struggled at right tackle during the Senior Bowl.

Busy schedule ahead for Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan. He’s in New Orleans today and has visits scheduled with the Raiders, Bears, Titans, and Cardinals over the next few weeks, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 4, 2023

The Bears have a pressing need at the offensive tackle position. While Chicago could go tackle with the No. 9 pick — where top options like Paris Johnson Jr., Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones should be available — this is a deep class where the Bears could add someone like Duncan in Round 2.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire