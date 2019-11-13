The Bears pranked Tarik Cohen about his height and unfortunately it is hilarious

Some athletes are short, and some athletes are tall (sports!). That's just a fact of life.

And hey, another fact of life is that Tarik Cohen is 5'6. The Bears almost certainly know this, and yet:

Tarik, I'm sorry. None of this is your fault, and really this isn't even about you. Poor Eli Apple's probably in the locker room scrolling Instagram and ranting to no one in particular about how he made that joke three weeks ago. In a perfect world people who are are 5'6 always have towels available to them, but for now it remains a timeless prank.

