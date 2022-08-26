Bears praise Teven Jenkins' high football IQ in switch to right guard

Bears praise Jenkins' high football IQ in switch to RG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even though Teven Jenkins has yet to make the impact in the NFL that comes with the expectations of being a second-round pick, he’s still earned praise for what he has shown in his limited playing time. Bears coaches and teammates alike recognize his physicality, and comment on his ability to flip from a nice guy off the field to one of the nastiest on the field. But now that he’s made the switch from tackle to guard, he’s being commended for his smarts, too.

Jenkins agrees his football IQ has helped him transition from the edge to working on the interior, but admitted his smarts weren’t always a strength.

“I feel like in high school I didn’t have that much football IQ,” said Jenkins. “When I got to college, Zach Crabtree, he took me in, under his wing. He was like a mentor to me.”

Crabtree was a senior at Oklahoma State in 2017, when Jenkins was a redshirt freshman. Coincidentally, that was the last time Jenkins played guard.

“The things he taught me really elevated my mind about thinking about how defenses play and how they work and how they, like, basically live,” Jenkins said. “It’s like a living organism, really, as a defense. That opened my mind to more possibilities than, ‘Oh wow, he’s a three-tech. Ok. Doesn’t mean nothing.’ Other things to think about.”

Jenkins is far from a finished product at right guard. He admits he’s still working on the basics at the position, and learning how to tweak his technique for specific situations. His football intelligence and raw talent help make up some of the difference while he figures out the nuances of the position.

“As I get more reps and get more comfortable, that’s when I’ll start progressing in that,” Jenkins said.

It’s been a rollercoaster offseason for Jenkins. He started with the first crack to start at right tackle. Halfway through OTAs he was relegated to second and third team reps as Braxton Jones took over the left tackle job, and Larry Borom moved to the right side. Then, there was Jenkins’ injury, trade rumors and reports that he was clashing with coaches. At the end of that long tunnel however, he finds himself with another opportunity to win a starting job.

“I’m never one to be like yeah this is my job,” said Jenkins. “I’m never one to be like that because that just sets [up] for bad chemistry throughout the whole team. I just don’t believe in that.”

That said, Jenkins knows what he needs to do to earn his spot with the starting five in Week 1.

“Just keep being physical, no (missed assignments), don’t mess up, and just trust myself.”

Bears starters are expected to play most, if not all, of the first half in their preseason finale this Saturday, so Jenkins will have ample opportunities to prove he’s up to the task.

