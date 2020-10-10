Bears practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19, per report

Bears practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A member of the Bears practice squad has tested positive for COVID-19, per multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news. The player has not been identified and the club has not confirmed the positive test.

According to Schefter and Mark Maske of The Washington Post, contact tracing is underway. The Bears facilities have been closed since Thursday night, when they beat the Buccaneers 20-19 at Soldier Field.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

Bears had a positive test result for a player. Chiefs had a positive test result for a staff member. Both results confirmed by a source. Bears' facility is closed and contact tracing ongoing but no further issues expected at this point in terms of effect on games, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 10, 2020

This marks the first positive test for the Bears since intake testing began. It's worth noting practice squad players are not allowed on the sideline during games.

The Bears next game is Oct. 18 at the Panthers.