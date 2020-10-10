Bears practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19, per report

A member of the Bears practice squad has tested positive for COVID-19, per multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news. The player has not been identified and the club has not confirmed the positive test.

According to Schefter and Mark Maske of The Washington Post, contact tracing is underway. The Bears facilities have been closed since Thursday night, when they beat the Buccaneers 20-19 at Soldier Field.

This marks the first positive test for the Bears since intake testing began. It's worth noting practice squad players are not allowed on the sideline during games.

The Bears next game is Oct. 18 at the Panthers.