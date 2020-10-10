A Bears practice squad player has tested positive for COVID-19

The Chicago Bears have done a good job following COVID-19 protocols this season, as they had no reports of players or staff contracting the virus.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a member of the Bears practice squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020





The Bears haven’t been at their facility since prior to Thursday night’s 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Practice squad players aren’t allowed on the sideline during games, so they weren’t around any other players or staff on Thursday.

Also, most of this week the Bears held walkthrough practices, where they’ve usually worn masks in the past.

The Bears have a 10-day break before they’re supposed to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.