Bears power rankings round-up after 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears had a number of holes in their team going into the draft. With the work of Ryan Poles, he traded the number one overall selection to the Panthers to fix their need for a top wide receiver and added additional draft selections. From there, he added help to the offensive line, a new running back, and sprinkled in help on defense.

Poles deserves credit for how well he handled that draft. He had big decisions to make and he made them well. Now, we will see how those decisions pan out over the next 3-4 seasons.

After the 2023 NFL draft, here’s where the Bears stand in the power rankings:

Fox Sports

Current Ranking: 22nd

Author: David Helman

Author’s Take:

This is still an incomplete team. You don’t fix the worst record in football in one offseason. But between D.J. Moore, Robert Tonyan, Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, Justin Fields should have enough help around him to take a step forward. And general manager Ryan Poles spent draft weekend peppering his defense with talented young draft picks.

Our Take:

Chicago is incomplete to the point where they aren’t a playoff team, just yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t win seven to eight games this season. They need one more free agency and draft to fill some holes before being a serious playoff contender for years to come. Still, credit to Ryan Poles for the work he did in his second draft.

CBS Sports

Current Ranking: 23rd

Author: Pete Prisco

Author’s Take:

This is another team moving in the right direction. Justin Fields needs to improve as a passer, but they made moves this offseason to help that become a reality. They are a year away.

Our Take:

Fans have come to love Justin Fields as a runner, but the jury is still out on him as a passer. He has shown flashes of greatness in the air, but there is still work to be done. Hopefully, he makes the correct adjustments and is the answer this city has been longing for.

USA Today

Current Ranking: 24th

Author: Nate Davis

Author’s Take:

TBD how well they can throw the ball or defend the pass, but this ought to be a gritty team that will come out swinging every week.

Our Take:

Everything is to be determined, and there’s no telling how good this team will be next year, but Matt Eberflus will put a competitive team out on the field each week. The Bears are one year away from being a contender, if everything works out with Fields.

The Athletic

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 26th

Author: Bo Wuff

Author’s Take:

The Bears beefed up the line of scrimmage with three of their first four picks (tackle Darnell Wright and defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens) while adding future picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. But it’s also fair to be a little disappointed the best player to come from a draft in which they held the No. 1 overall selection was No. 24 on Brugler’s big board.

Our Take:

The Bears took full advantage of their number one overall pick, moving down in the draft to No. 9 and getting DJ Moore in the process. Beefing up their offensive line, in addition, shows that Poles knows what he is doing. It’s not always the flashy draft picks that win Super Bowls, it starts in the trenches. That’s where Poles has built from.

NFL.com

Current Ranking: 26th

Author: Dan Hanzus

Author’s Take:

The Bears set up their franchise well with the blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for a bushel of high draft picks and stud wide receiver D.J. Moore. Third-year quarterback Justin Fields received more help on Thursday night with the selection of Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright at No. 10 overall. Wright profiles as a significant upgrade over former right tackle Riley Reiff, who signed with the Patriots in March. Chicago filled another need on the roster with the second-round selection of Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. The Bears remain a work in progress, but a jump from Fields could make them players in the mysterious NFC North.

Our Take:

Poles has put the Bears in a good spot going forward. Now, it’s time for this team to improve, on the field. They’ve drafted the right positions, they’ve added to their needs, and they have a quarterback they believe in. Everything is starting to add up for Chicago.

