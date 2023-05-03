Bears poised to spend 11th-most money on 2023 NFL rookie draft class

Bears poised to spend 11th-most money on 2023 draft class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a memo from the NFLPA, accounted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they released an account of allotted money each team is slated to spend in total on the 2023 NFL draft class.

On that list, the Bears finished with the 11th-most total money due to their rookies, coming in just under $68 million in total.

The Houston Texans finished first by a landslide. They are posed to spend well over $100 million in total on their draft class for the 2023 NFL draft. That's a whopping amount of money.

All things considered, the Bears dodged a semi-financial bullet. They had a premier draft pick, selecting with the No. 10 overall pick and held the first picks in multiple Day 2-3 rounds. In total, they drafted 10 players.

The fact that the Bears didn't crack the top 10 shows their keenness for value. They drafted a hefty number of players, including some at the top of draft boards, yet came away with a relatively reasonable number to spend on said players.

Surely, one of the reasons the Texans have a bigger bill than most is because they selected C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the draft. The higher the draft pick used on a player, the more money they are slated to make on their rookie contract.

Darnell Wright, the Bears' first-round pick, is supposed to make $20 million over a four-year rookie deal. And the Bears got away without spending too much money on a talented, crowded rookie class.

