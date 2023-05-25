What are the Bears’ playoffs odds in 2023?

Every NFL season, there’s at least one team that manages to go from worst to first in their respective division. The Chicago Bears have a chance to do just that following a dismal 3-14 record and an improved roster.

But what do the Bears postseason odds look like right now?

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Bears have a 34.1% chance to make the postseason in 2023. Those are the 12th worst odds among NFL teams this season.

When comparing their odds to the rest of the NFC North, Chicago has the second-worst odds behind the Detroit Lions (65.4%) and Minnesota Vikings (51.8%). The Bears do have a better chance than the Green Bay Packers (27.9%).

Chicago could certainly defy those odds and contend for the NFC North title, something general manager Ryan Poles expects his team to do this season. That certainly hinges on quarterback Justin Fields taking a step forward in his development, which would help take the offense to a new level.

While the Bears could very well be the Lions from last season (going from three wins to nine wins and nearly worst to first), Chicago still might be one year away from contending.

