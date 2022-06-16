Bears players wear No. 41 jerseys to honor Brian Piccolo 52 years after his death

Chicago Bears players are paying homage to the late Brian Piccolo, who died 52 years ago from cancer, by wearing No. 41 jerseys on Thursday’s final mandatory minicamp practice.

Piccolo, who played five years with Chicago, is most known for his relationship with former Bears running back Gale Sayers. Their friendship was the spotlight of the film Brian’s Song, which has left many impacted by the emotional connection felt in the film.

Piccolo passed away in 1970 after embryonal cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of germ cell testicular cancer, had spread to his chest cavity. He was 26 years old. Still, Piccolo’s memory lives on through the stories told and an annual award that honors those traits that defined his character. His No. 41 jersey is retired.

On this day 52 years ago we lost Brian Piccolo. Today, all 90 players are wearing 41 to honor him. pic.twitter.com/OFLIfKAJoJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2022

Every year, the Bears give out the Brian Piccolo Award, which honors one veteran and one rookie who best exemplify “the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Brian Piccolo.”

This year, defensive end Robert Quinn and running back Khalil Herbert were the recipients of the award.

