Bears players tweet their frustration over Chicago's offseason moves

The Bears have made some unpopular moves this offseason. There was the release of Kyle Fuller just last night. There's the on-going saga with Allen Robinson over a contract extension and the franchise tag, which he finally signed on Thursday.

There was signing Andy Dalton, an uninspiring choice they passed on a year ago after reports of their pursuit of Russell Wilson in a trade. Fans were always going to be upset they pursued Wilson and landed Dalton.

And while Bears fans are venting on Twitter, so are Bears players.

Cordarrelle Patterson has been making it very clear he wants to return to Chicago, practically begging for an extension he hasn't been offered yet.

He posted a pair of tweets expressing frustration with his own situation or perhaps, the release of Kyle Fuller.

Stop using the “CAP” space as an excuse!!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2021

If a MF team wants you. They will get you!!! Simple as that!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2021

He's even retweeted messages from other fans hoping he signs with their team, while also making an open plea to the Vikings to make an offer.

Hit my line @Vikings — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 18, 2021

Eddie Jackson tweeted his frustration in a now deleted tweet after news of Fuller's release broke.

Then tweeted out this more positive sentiment.

I Love This Organization and I Love My Brothers💚 — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack39) March 19, 2021

There was this non-descript tweet from Tarik Cohen.

Story continues

I ain’t too proud to beg. ❤️ — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 19, 2021

Not good.

