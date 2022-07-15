Which Bears players will surprise everyone in 2022?

The Chicago Bears have been the subject of criticism this offseason, including one analyst going so far as to say that Chicago’s roster “sucks.” Safe to say, there aren’t many who believe in the Bears heading into the 2022 season.

While the roster certainly isn’t the strongest on paper, there are some players on this roster who have a chance to be pleasant surprises this season. Whether that’s new additions by general manager Ryan Poles or returning players on the roster looking to break out.

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on the players they believe will surprise people this season, including some under-the-radar names and veterans looking to prove themselves.

Alyssa Barbieri: LB Nicholas Morrow

The offense has been the focal point surrounding the Bears this offseason. But there are some big changes on the defense under Matt Eberflus as they make the transition to a 4-3 defense. While there aren’t any questions about Roquan Smith, who’s poised for a mega contract extension, there were some about who would line up beside him. Chicago is banking on free-agent addition Nicholas Morrow to serve an important role in Eberflus’ defense. While the team hasn’t made any definitive decision about where Morrow or Roquan Smith will line up – be it weak side or middle – Morrow has a chance to establish himself as a vital member of Chicago’s defense.

Morrow, 26, is an ascending player in the league and has gone under-the-radar this offseason. The former Raiders linebacker missed last season with an injury, but he had a career year in 2020 that shows his potential. Not to mention, working with the likes of Eberflus and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi – guys who know linebackers – should only improve his stock. Morrow is a versatile athlete with the ability to play all three linebacker roles, which makes an important asset on defense.

Brendan Sugrue: CB Tavon Young

One of the most under-the-radar free agents the Bears signed earlier this offseason is cornerback Tavon Young. The veteran was a stud for the Baltimore Ravens for a number of seasons and turned into one of the better nickel corners in the league for a bit. The problem has been his health, but Young is coming off a season in which he played in every game.

Now joining the Bears on a one-year deal, Young is expected to compete for the nickel corner position with Thomas Graham Jr. The latter has had a nice offseason program as a holdover from the previous regime, but general manager Ryan Poles sought out Young to help bolster a struggling secondary.

Quarterbacks had a rating of just 85.1 when targeting Young in 2021, significantly lower than players like Jaylon Johnson (101.9), Duke Shelley (100.0) and Kindle Vildor (136.1). Young isn’t being talked about yet, but I expect his play to do the talking for him when the season begins.

Ryan Fedrau: WR N'Keal Harry

With the trade for N’Keal Harry, the Bears now have another weapon for Justin Fields — if you want to call him one. Harry hasn’t proved much in his NFL career, yet, but he spent most of his time in New England hurt. If he can stay healthy, there’s a good chance Harry can live up to his potential with a fresh start in Chicago.

Why do I love this move so much? The Bears traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for a former first rounder. Harry is just 24 years old, one year younger than this year’s draft pick, Velus Jones Jr.

With a lot of time for growth at just 24, this is a steal for the Bears. A healthy Harry is going to impress many. He wasn’t given a fair shake with the Patriots. With Chicago’s lack of depth at the position, he will have the chances to prove his worth in the NFL.

Nate Atkins: RB Khalil Herbert

The Wide Zone system is a run-first offense. After a great rookie season, Khalil Herbert has shown he’s a viable number one running back for an NFL team. With Luke Getsy coming from Green Bay, it seems likely he’ll utilize both running backs similar to what the Packers did with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Last year in Green Bay, Dillon took 45% of the offensive snaps as the number two running back. He finished the season with 1,116 total yards and seven total touchdowns. If Herbert gets all of Williams’ snaps, it will create a 57%-43% split between David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Assuming Herbert turns in similar production to last season, we could see 800+ total yards and 3+ touchdowns from the second-year player.

Jarrett Bailey: S Jaquan Brisker

The Brisker pick was one of my favorites of the draft by any team. He is a versatile defensive back who can be moved all around the secondary.

Brisker was one of the driving forces of Penn State’s fast start in 2021. His performance in Week 1 against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison was largely his coming out party. He sustained an injury in the first half, but rallied through the pain and he was all over the field throughout the afternoon. He clinched a Penn State win with an interception in the red zone late in the fourth quarter. He would continue being one of the best defenders in the country before becoming a second-round pick.

Brisker can be a difference maker at multiple positions. Whether as a safety, a nickel cornerback, playing in the box-Brisker is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

