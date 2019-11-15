Bears players stand by Mitch Trubisky ahead of Colin Kaepernick workout

Bears fans view the quarterback position as a point of need for improvement. Mitchell Trubisky's subpar play has drawn a fair amount of criticism and prompted rumors connecting the Bears to just about any available quarterback, from Cam Newton to even Patriots legend Tom Brady.

When the NFL announced an open workout for Colin Kaepernick this weekend, the Bears were immediately connected as a potential suitor of his services. They're not one of the 11 confirmed teams attending, but that doesn't mean they won't.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson said during an interview on 670 The Score the team is happy for Kaepernick but ultimately were uninterested.

"Mitch Trubisky is our quarterback. We are sticking with him," Jackson added.

Jackson has to verbally support Trubisky and can't openly call for the Bears to explore other options at quarterback.

That doesn't mean the team won't explore their options and for a team with sense of urgency to compete in a window with a stout defensive unit intact, why not send an envoy to see how Kaepernick performs?

And if Trubisky is the guy to lead the Bears to a deep playoff run (at some point), would Kaepernick not be a valuable backup? More so than Chase Daniel despite his familiarity with Nagy's offense?

