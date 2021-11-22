Bears players sound fed up as losses continue to mount

The Chicago Bears suffered another disheartening loss, a 16-13 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, in a game that was theirs for the taking. It marked Chicago’s fifth straight loss this season after a 3-2 start.

But this is nothing new for the Bears, who lost six straight games last season, and there’s a chance they could fall to six, seven or even eight straight losses looking ahead. Things have started to spiral, but they can still get much worse.

Fans have made their displeasure clear, as they sparked “Fire Nagy” chants following Sunday’s loss, and it sounds like the players are frustrated and starting to get fed up with the mounting losses.

Following Sunday’s loss, outside linebacker Robert Quinn looked and sounded dejected after another defeat, even after his career day with 3.5 sacks.

Even receiver Darnell Mooney, who had a team-high 124 receiving yards, said he was “a little pissed off” about the loss. And it’s hard not to believe that’s not the sentiment among the entire team at this point.

Safe to say that Robert Quinn is just as fed up as most Bears fans. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/d4WtrjvgbA — andy (@AndyGetBuckets) November 21, 2021

"A little pissed off. Mad. You don't want to lose." – Darnell Mooney on the #Bears five-game losing streak. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 21, 2021

But perhaps the most damning quote came from cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who earlier this season took to social media to mock the fine given to him by Matt Nagy after he showed up to practice a couple of minutes late.

“How many games have we lost in a row? There’s nothing to talk about. We aren’t going to beat a dead horse. We are all men. Coming in here and saying ‘we have to figure out a way,’ to me it’s BS.

We have to find ways to win, we just have to get it done. Whatever it is. Like I said, whatever it is but there’s nothing to keep coming in here and talking about, and having all these rah-rah speeches. We’ve had five weeks of rah-rah speeches. I don’t think that talking is anything we need to be doing.”

Things could certainly reach a breaking point if the Bears find a way to lose to the winless Lions on Thanksgiving, which would mark their sixth straight loss in two straight seasons.

Heck, it could even result in ownership doing what they haven’t done in over 100 years: Firing a head coach midseason.

