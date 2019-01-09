Bears players react to the Vic Fangio leaving to be the head coach of the Broncos
Bears players react to the Vic Fangio leaving to be the head coach of the Broncos originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com
Scroll to continue with content
It's been a sad, albeit predictable, day for the Bears organization, as their beloved defensive coordinator finally gets his shot at being a head coach.
It's 2019, so with any major NFL news comes the accompanying Players-React-On-Twitter piece. Here's what Bears players are saying:
— Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) January 9, 2019
— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 9, 2019
— Adrian Amos (@SmashAmos38) January 9, 2019
We'll keep this updated as more Bears players tweet. They're coming, we just have to be patient.