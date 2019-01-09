Bears players react to the Vic Fangio leaving to be the head coach of the Broncos originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Vic Fangio is gone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's been a sad, albeit predictable, day for the Bears organization, as their beloved defensive coordinator finally gets his shot at being a head coach.

It's 2019, so with any major NFL news comes the accompanying Players-React-On-Twitter piece. Here's what Bears players are saying:

We'll keep this updated as more Bears players tweet. They're coming, we just have to be patient.