Bears players react to trade for wide receiver D.J. Moore

Bears players react to D.J. Moore trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears offense just got better.

Days ahead of NFL Free Agency, general manager Ryan Poles made a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears get a bevvy of picks, including two first-rounders, and wide receiver D.J. Moore..

And Moore took to Twitter to offer his immediate reaction to the news.

Short and to the point. Moore is still probably processing the move himself, and hopefully it wasn't one of those scenarios of a player finding out on Twitter.

Other Bears players rushed to Twitter to share their reactions as well.

Running back Khalil Herbert followed Moore's lead and reacted using emojis.

ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — Khalil Herbert (@JuiceHerbert) March 10, 2023

Wide receiver Chase Claypool reacted to the addition to the position group.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who has been very vocal on Twitter, weighed in but used only emojis. Clearly speechless.

Punter Trenton Gill also chimed in.

Former Bears players love it too.

Daaaa Beearssss! — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) March 10, 2023

I can dig it!! Going to look good in Navy & Orange #ðŸ»â¬‡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/6jpZzpNSsE — Jason McKie (@Jmack37) March 10, 2023

Ok letâ€™s here it! Sound off on your thoughts about The Trade!! Letâ€™s go!! — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) March 10, 2023

Poles starting off this off-season right ! Love getting DJ moore a producive playmaking WR another second this year and a first and second next year. well done Ryan Poles ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½ — Corey Wootton (@CoreyWootton) March 10, 2023

One of the missions this offseason was to give Justin Fields more weapons. It's part of the reason the Bears traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline.

And in that regard, mission accomplished.

But now Moore joins Claypool and Darnell Mooney in the wide receiver group. Add in tight end Cole Kmet, who had a break out season in 2022, and Herbert and the offense is looking significantly better.

There is the chance the Bears bring back David Montgomery or add another running back in free agency.

But it all comes down to keeping Fields upright.

What's left on the Bears' to-do list is bolstering the offensive line. Fields can utilize the weapons if he is running for his life again.

Moore, 25, has five NFL seasons under his belt, all with the Panthers. Last March, Moore signed a three-year extension with the Panthers worth about $62 million. That totaled his contract to four years, giving him three years in control with the Bears.

The former No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 draft has three seasons receiving over 1,000 yards. Last season, he posted 888 yards and seven touchdowns, the most he's recorded in a single season.

