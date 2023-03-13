Bears players react to Ryan Poles’ big free agency moves on 1st day of negotiation period

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears had a busy day on the first day of the negotiating period of free agency, where they added three new impact players to the roster.

Chicago overhauled their linebacker group with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who figure to serve as WILL and MIKE linebacker, respectively.

The Bears also addressed the offensive line with the addition of offensive guard Nate Davis, who’s played exclusively at right guard throughout his career. It raises some questions about the futures of Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins, which will be the focus moving forward.

Still, general manager Ryan Poles’ flurry of free-agent additions has Bears players excited about the future. From Chase Claypool to DJ Moore to Eddie Jackson, here’s a look at how Bears players are reacting to the moves made on the first day of the negotiating period:

WR Chase Claypool

S Jaquan Brisker

S Eddie Jackson

WR DJ Moore

RB Khalil Herbert

LB Jack Sanborn

FB Khari Blasingame

BONUS! Former Titans OT Taylor Lewan

