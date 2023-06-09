Bears players poised for comeback season in 2023

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

While there are plenty of new faces who should help contribute this season, there are some returning veterans who are rehabbing from injury or looking to bounce back after a rough 2022 campaign.

With that in mind, our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on which player is poised for a comeback year in 2023.

Alyssa Barbieri: S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jackson technically had a bounce-back season in 2022, where he had a team-high four interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 80 tackles in 12 games. But his impressive year was cut short by a season-ending foot injury against the Jets in Week 12. While Jackson’s season was cut short by that Lisfranc injury, the good news is he didn’t require surgery.

While there are other players I could’ve chosen for a comeback season, there’s something to be said about working back from an injury and reestablishing yourself as an impactful contributor. Jackson practiced for the first time since the Jets game last week at OTAs, and the expectation is he’ll be good to go for the start of the season. Jackson re-emerged as an impactful safety in his first year in Matt Eberflus’ system. When fully healthy, Jackson should have a huge impact in the secondary, alongside Jaquan Brisker, and get back to his ball-hawking ways.

Brendan Sugrue: DE Trevis Gipson

One of the more popular picks to become a breakout player heading into last season was Trevis Gipson. Following a productive 2021 campaign, many believed he would take the next step and fill the void left by Khalil Mack. That never happened as he struggled to produce when defenses keyed in on him, being limited to three sacks and no forced fumbles. Now he’s entering a contract year with tons of uncertainty hanging over him.

But now in Year 2 of Matt Eberflus’ defenses with a better idea of how opposing offensive lines plan on stopping him, Gipson knows what he needs to do to get back to being a productive pass rusher. He understands the potential for double teams, something he dealt with repeatedly in 2022 as he faced the fifth-most double teams for edge rushers in the league, according to ESPN. With new players on the line and a lucrative deal hanging in the balance next offseason, Gipson can’t afford another lackluster year. Expect his sack totals to come up and for him to look like his 2021 self.

Ryan Fedrau: WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After an awful showing in 2022 as a Bear, not many are expecting much from Chase Claypool. Last season, Claypool had 14 receptions for 140 yards and no touchdowns with the Bears.

In 2023, he won’t be the top target for Justin Fields, with both DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney ahead of him. Despite me not loving the trade, I think Claypool is going to prove a lot of people wrong and have a solid year. 70 receptions for 700 receiving yards and at least 5 touchdowns is a comeback year.

Nate Atkins: G Teven Jenkins

Coming out of college, there were questions about Jenkins’s true position in the NFL. While he has the size to be a tackle, it’s clear he’s best suited inside at guard.

With his experience in an outside zone offense, his intensity as a run blocker, and his ability to pass protect, Jenkins can have the breakout year fans have hoped for.

If he stays healthy, he could become one of the best players on the Bears offensive line and in the NFL.

Jarrett Bailey: WR Chase Claypool

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Claypool is physically gifted, but teams really need to stop trying to make him a vertical threat. If he is utilized as an underneath and intermediate slot receiver who can bully nickel cornerbacks that he is much larger than, he’ll see more success, especially in the red zone.

