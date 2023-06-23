Bears players poised for breakout season in 2023

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

While there are some new faces who should help contribute this season, there are plenty of returning veterans who are primed to make a significant impact as Chicago looks to return to prominence.

With that in mind, our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on which players are poised for a breakout season in 2023.

Alyssa Barbieri: S Jaquan Brisker

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Brisker was one of the standout players on an otherwise disappointing Bears defense in 2022. Coming off an impressive rookie season where he led the team in sacks (4.0) and had the second-most tackles (104), Brisker looked the part of a cornerstone piece on Matt Eberflus’ defense. Brisker impressed as a physical, versatile safety in Chicago’s defensive backfield, where he played in the box, battled receivers in the slot and was utilized in blitzes. With improvements up front on defense, Brisker has the potential to emerge as one of the league’s breakout stars.

Brendan Sugrue: TE Cole Kmet

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Has Kmet already “broken out” after his 2022 season? Perhaps to some, but I think he’s still reaching his ceiling and it’s going to be realized this upcoming year. Kmet was the most consistent pass catcher on the Bears last year, leading the team in receptions (50) yards (544) and touchdowns (seven). Areas that were problematic for him in the past such as route running were vastly improved and he was constantly creating separation from defenders. With a revamped receiver room as well as another pass-catching tight end on the roster in Robert Tonyan, more opportunities will be available for Kmet. He’s going to produce like a top-five tight end this year.

Ryan Fedrau: QB Justin Fields

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

After a solid finish to his second-season, fans are expecting a breakout season from Justin Fields. With the moves this team has made this offseason, there’s no excuse for Fields to not only improve, but have a breakout year in 2023. Fields was an excellent rusher in 2022 and was continuing to improve in the air. Now, with better line protection and stronger weapons, he is primed to make the jump to that next level. What’s most beneficial is Fields isn’t learning a new offense this year. He is continuing to add on from last season. All he has to focus on is getting better.

Jarrett Bailey: S Jaquan Brisker

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Brisker quietly had a very productive rookie season. He led the team in sacks as a safety (which goes to show how bad the Bears pass rush was). That said, Chicago vastly improved their front seven, which will lead to a better pass rush and allow Brisker to be the Swiss army knife he is on the back end. Expect the second-year safety out of Penn State to become a ball hawk in the secondary, as well as someone who will continue being a hard hitter and make plays in the box.

