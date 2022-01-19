Bears players makes it clear who they want as next GM

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for a new general manager following the firing of Ryan Pace, and there’s been an intriguing list of candidates that’s surfaced.

But some Bears players — Khalil Mack, Tarik Cohen and former Bear Sam Acho — already have one person in mind for the next GM: Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly.

Kelly has been one of the rising stars within the Bears organization, where he has experience both on the scouting and personnel side of things. He interviewed for the GM vacancy last week.

Champppppppp! — Khalil Mack (@FiftyDeuce) January 13, 2022

We know who Tarik Cohen wants as the next general manager of the Chicago Bears. (Via Cohen’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/kZfu7XvA3q — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 18, 2022

Few people care about players the way Champ Kelly does. Few people know how to evaluate players the way Champ Kelly does. Few people know how to bring the best out of players the way Champ Kelly does. Passionate. No ego. Brilliant football mind. Where he goes success will follow — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) January 18, 2022

Kelly, who has been with the Bears since 2015, was promoted to his current role in 2017, where he’s been responsible for evaluating draft players, pro stuff and has even served as a conduit between the front office and a lot of the players, per Dan Pompei. Kelly has previously interviewed for GM openings with the Denver Broncos (2021) and New York Jets (2019).

Given Kelly has worked with these current Bears players, it’s no wonder they’re giving a public vote of confidence for Kelly, who’s vying for that GM vacancy.

Story continues

List

Where things currently stand with Bears' GM, head coach search View 8 items

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts