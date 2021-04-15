Bears’ players say “majority of our locker room” will not participate in voluntary workouts

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Players on the Bears are the latest to release a statement through the NFL Players Association about skipping voluntary workouts this offseason.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Bears cited ongoing concerns about COVID-19, as well as last year’s all-virtual offseason program, as reasons not to bring the team together for workouts this year.

“COVID-19 remains a risk both to our team, our families and to our fellow NFL players,” the Bears’ statement said. “We also saw the health and safety benefits of a fully virtual offseason, as injuries across the NFL were down last year. Players remain unclear about the protocols and protections, and rules remain inconsistent despite the last-minute communication by the NFL yesterday. It is for these reasons that the majority of our locker room are choosing to exercise our right and not participate in in-person voluntary workouts in order to stay as safe as possible.”

The Bears are the sixth team to say most players will boycott voluntary workouts.

