Mitch Who? Some Bears players openly lobby for Russell Wilson trade

After a frustrating season, trade rumors are suddenly circling around Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. They haven't progressed to Deshaun Watson levels of discontent, but even the presence of smoke is a bit of a surprise from the former Super Bowl champions.

Some clarity was provided by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, when he reported that Wilson told the team actually wants to remain in Seattle ... but if he were to be traded, there are only four destinations he would accept. That's significant given that Wilson possesses a full no-trade clause.

Of the four teams, one stood out for many, for reasons good and bad: the Chicago Bears.

Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, his agent Mark Rodgers said to ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

The Bears are currently at a crossroads. Their former second overall pick Mitch Trubisky, the guy the team staked its future on, has not been very good. Nick Foles, the quarterback they acquired at significant cost to be an alternative under center, was even worse last year.

The rest of the team was good enough to go 8-8 last season, but it's hard to see how it takes the next step as currently constructed. Trading for Wilson would certainly be one way to do that, and some players are not being shy about their eagerness for a change at quarterback.

Two members of last year's team took to social media to lobby for a Wilson trade. Running back Tarik Cohen took that direct route:

@DangeRussWilson you called bro ? — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson posted a picture of himself with Wilson.

Story continues

The Bears may have some competition for Wilson through, as exemplified by New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas' own posts. Of course, Cohen doesn't seem to be picky about which quarterback he gets, as he posted a similar tweet about Watson.

Several former members of the Bears were similarly enthusiastic:

Obviously, it takes a lot more than enthusiasm to get a trade done, especially when Wilson has reportedly told the Seahawks he wants to stay. But it probably doesn't hurt, unless you count Trubisky's feelings.

More from Yahoo Sports: