Bears players hyped after team drafts Justin Fields in first round

When the Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick on Thursday, it seemed the entire city came together to celebrate online. After years of ineptitude at quarterback, Fields represented hope of better things to come. But no group of people seemed happier with Ryan Pace’s gutsy move than Bears players, both past and present.

I fw it heavy 💯 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) April 30, 2021

Pro tip for you, Rook - find your favorite deep dish and pick a spot nearby! @realtordotcom can help:https://t.co/jxrSnaqbSP #DraftDay #ad — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 30, 2021

Holy Hell!!! Traded up!!! Let's go!!! — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) April 30, 2021

Let’s 🤬 goooooo ! — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) April 30, 2021

Pace stated on Thursday that Andy Dalton would remain the team’s QB1, but when Fields eventually does take over the starting spot it looks like he’ll have plenty of support.

