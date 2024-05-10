New Bears players feeling love from Chicago, now they want to repay fans with wins

New Bears players feeling love from Chicago, now they want to repay fans with wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the two weeks since the NFL draft, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have been paraded and celebrated throughout Chicago. There was the standing ovation at the Cubs game, courtside seats at a Sky preseason game, even some fanfare about a trip Williams made to Target.

Normally, people don’t care when incoming players head out to buy shower curtains, but things are different around this rookie class. The city has been buzzing about the infusion of talent on offense and the potential for the team, and the Bears love it.

“It's been awesome,” said head coach Matt Eberflus about Williams, Odunze and other Bears making the scene about town. “The first part of building a team is relationships. Building that bond with each other. Certainly excited about those guys doing that outside the building and having that rapport with each other and being comfortable around each other outside of the football building.”

This Bears regime has been big on personal relationships and character since they took over in 2022. They also haven’t shied away from expectations. In Ryan Poles’ introductory press conference he declared the Bears were going to “take the (NFC) North and never give it back.” People all the way up to president/CEO Kevin Warren have made it clear that the team is in win now mode, despite turning the keys over to a rookie QB.

Now the rest of the city is catching up.

“We’ve always had positive energy in the building but now I think it’s enhanced even more,” said Eberflus. “We’re excited about that.”

The Bears know that wins aren’t going to come just because of the personnel changes or new hires they’ve made. They know hard work will be required from now, through the end of the year to reach those goals. But they’ll enjoy the love they’re receiving from the outside along the way.

“It's been awesome,” said Odunze. “Chicago has welcomed us with welcoming arms.

“We've gotten dinner a couple times and people have congratulated us. The community has been rallying behind us, which we appreciate and we look to be able to pay that respect back with our on-the-field contributions.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.