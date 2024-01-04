Bears players discuss the team’s ‘rare’ chemistry

The Chicago Bears appear to be on the cusp of something special as they close out the 2023 season.

Following a disastrous 1-5 start, the Bears have transformed into one of the NFC’s best teams winning five of their last seven games with a dominant defense and ascending offense.

While Chicago has already been eliminated from playoff contention, they have an opportunity to end this season on a high note with a win over the hated Green Bay Packers this Sunday and head into the offseason on a three-game winning streak.

“I think we’ve improved tremendously in all phases,” said quarterback Justin Fields. “That’s players and coaches. We’ve grown a lot as a team. Our chemistry has grown with each other. Excited to go out there and ball out.”

That chemistry has been a big part of the Bears’ turnaround, and it’s something they’re looking to carry into the 2024 season.

“You’ve got a bunch of guys in this locker room that’s now considering each other brothers,” said rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. “We’re all definitely locked in and definitely understand that we all want one goal and that’s to win every single game that we go out there and play together.”

Fields faces an uncertain future as Chicago holds the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But one of the things that could help convince Bears brass to stick with Fields — along with his improvement since returning from injury — is the team chemistry that’s developed this season.

“Just how tight-knit we are, how we’ve grown over the season, it feels like almost a college locker room where you pretty much live within a 10-minute radius of all the guys, you’re always hanging out and stuff like that,” Fields said.

“The chemistry that we have, the closeness that we have within our group is amazing to see and it’s rare in the NFL. So I’m definitely grateful for all of the relationships and connections I’ve made with all of my teammates this year, so it’s just been awesome.”

With the Bears building something special to close out the 2023 season, why not run it back in 2024?

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire