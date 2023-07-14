Bears players who could surprise everyone in 2023

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

Big things are expected from players like quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver DJ Moore, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Jaquan Brisker. But there are some players who could surprise this season and serve key roles in the success of the team.

With that in mind, our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on which players could surprise everyone in 2023.

Alyssa Barbieri: RB Roschon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Johnson is the fresh face in a revamped running back room, which features returning veteran Khalil Herbert and new additions D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. Johnson stood in the massive shadow of Bijan Robinson at Texas, but I’m expecting him to make a name for himself in Chicago pretty quickly. While Johnson will start training camp third on the depth chart, he should factor into the team’s rushing attack immediately as a rookie.

With Chicago implementing a committee approach in the run game, Johnson will get his opportunities, even if he isn’t the lead back. He’ll have a chance to show his complete skillset, which includes catching passes out of the backfield and his pass protection prowess. Johnson is a tough competitor who’s difficult to bring down, which should only help him push for reps. While Johnson might begin as a reserve, I expect him to push for starter reps by season’s end.

Brendan Sugrue: S Elijah Hicks

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bears decided to move on from safety DeAndre Houston-Carson this offseason, it sent a message to the entire team that a new leader on special teams was needed. That leader will be Elijah Hicks, the second-year safety who plays with a contagious energy. Hicks has the ability and experience to make critical plays on punt and kickoff coverage, something Houston-Carson and other former defensive backs specialized in. He also should continue to develop his skills as a safety and could surprise if even the opportunity to earn meaningful snaps on defense. Hicks may not be the household name everyone knows, but I’m predicting he’ll play a significant role this year that many don’t see coming.

Ryan Fedrau: LB Jack Sanborn

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After a solid rookie season that was cut short due to an ankle injury, I’m expecting big things from Jack Sanborn. Sanborn, when healthy, was a bright spot on a defense filled with holes. Now with help around him at linebacker, he is going to be set up for success. Chicago is rebuilding the Monsters of the Midway, and Sanborn is going to be a centerpiece of that rebuild. In 2023, fans will see a breakout year from the second-year linebacker.

Jarrett Bailey: CB Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have high expectations for Stevenson. They took him in the second round for a reason — they believe he can be their starting cornerback sooner than later. He’s a tremendous athlete, but his physicality is what garnered most of the praise thrown his way. He makes receivers earn any sort of separation, and he’s a willing tackler. This Bears secondary is a young unit that will only grow, and Stevenson will be a big part of that growth.

Lucas Hunt: WR Darnell Mooney

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A new star has arrived in Chicago and, for the first time in a long time, the attention has been taken away from Mooney – both the attention of the fanbase, and of opposing defenses. Moore’s big frame and catch radius will pair wonderfully with Mooney’s shiftiness from the slot, resulting in mismatches that the former Tulane receiver can exploit for massive damage downfield. As long as Fields takes the leap we’re all expecting, there is no reason why Chicago can’t have two 1,000 yard receivers in 2023.

