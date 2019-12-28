Which Bears player will end 2019 with the highest Pro Football Focus grade?

The list of underachieving Chicago Bears players in 2019 wouldn't be all that difficult to create. Most would come from the offensive side of the ball. The defense has had its share of player regression too, but it would be unfair to focus only on the negative.

There are a handful of Bears who've done pretty well this year, and while it hasn't shown up in the win column, it hasn't been a completely lost season of player development.

Here are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded Bears entering Week 17's finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

OLB Khalil Mack (86.5)

Most of the conversation about Mack's 2019 season has been negative. His sack total is down from 12.5 in 2018 to 8.5 entering Week 17 and his impact plays have waned as the season's marched on. But he's still the Bears' highest-graded player and at 28 years old remains one of the NFL's elite pass-rushers in the prime of his career. If he's on his game Sunday in Minneapolis, he could very likely end the season with his fifth-straight double-digit sack season.

WR Allen Robinson (80.5)

This should come as no surprise to anyone who's paid attention to the Bears in 2019. Robinson has been Chicago's most valuable player and with a big game against the Vikings could end the year with one of the 10-best single-season receiving years in franchise history. He enters Week 17 with 89 catches for 1,076 yards and seven touchdowns.

SAF Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (74.9)

General manager Ryan Pace's best offseason decision was the signing of Clinton-Dix, who's put together a productive season with the Bears on a one-year prove-it deal. His 74 tackles ranks third on the team and he'll be a priority for Pace to re-sign to a multi-year deal over the next couple of months.

NT Eddie Goldman (70.7)

Story continues

Goldman remains the unsung hero of the Bears' defense, and while his 70.7 PFF grade ranks as the second-lowest of his career, he's still been an irreplaceable piece of Chicago's defensive front. Goldman will continue to be a cornerstone piece of this roster entering the 2020 season.

OL James Daniels (69.4)

Daniels' season hasn't been great (his grade ranks 18th among guards in the NFL in 2019), but he has been the Bears' best offensive lineman, per PFF's grades. He's the team's highest-graded run blocker and the second-highest pass blocker. What gets lost in the Daniels discussion is how young he is. At just 22 years old, Daniels will only get better as time goes on.

Bonus: LB Nick Kwiatkoski (73.3)

Kwiatkoski hasn't logged the number of reps as a season-long starter, but he's been one of the Bears' best defenders when he's been on the field. His 73.3 grade ranks third-best among Chicago's defenders who've played at least 460 snaps. With unrestricted free agency looming, Pace has a tough decision to make with Kwiatkoski, who along with linebacker Danny Trevathan, will have plenty of suitors on the open market.

Which Bears player will end 2019 with the highest Pro Football Focus grade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago