The Bears will not leave Chicago in December.

The Bears’ 2022 schedule features nothing but home games in December, something the team hasn’t experienced since 1964.

The Packers visit Chicago on December 4, in Week 13, and in Week 14 the Bears have their bye week. Then it’s two more home games, against the Eagles on December 18 and against the Bills on Christmas Eve. The Bears won’t play outside Chicago until their New Year’s Day game at Detroit.

The Bears’ season finale is also at home, against the Vikings, meaning Chicago gets four of its last five games at home, plus a late bye week. The Bears are playoff long shots, but if the Bears can manage to stay in NFC North contention into December, the schedule is very favorable for a surprising late-season run.

Bears play only home games in December originally appeared on Pro Football Talk