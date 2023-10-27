Do the Bears play on Monday Night Football in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their second primetime game of the year this weekend, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, some fans may be wondering if the Bears get the spotlight on Monday night at any point this season.

Following a win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 5, Sunday's game will mark the Bears' second of four primetime games in 2023.

The Bears get one Monday Night Football game this season, their second of two matchups against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Nov. 27.

As far as the other night game the Bears have on the docket this season, a highly-anticipated matchup against the offseason trade partner Carolina Panthers is slated for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 9.

In 2022, the Bears won their lone Monday Night Football game, a 33-14 drubbing over the New England Patriots in Week 7, what ultimately proved to be the Bears' final victory of the season.

At 2-5, the Bears will look to match their win total from last season on Sunday night against the 2-4 Chargers at 7:20 p.m. local time on NBC.

