Bears will play Jaguars in London on Oct. 13; full NFL schedule release Wednesday night

Hours before the NFL’s 2024 schedule release, the Bears know at least one game date already.

And it’s across the pond.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning the Bears will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 8:30 a.m. Central time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Bears learned in January they would play a regular-season game in London this season, they just didn’t know the date and opponent.

They do now, and the game will be during the NFL’s Week 6 slate. Tickets for the game will go on sale in June. The exact on-sale date will be announced by the NFL soon. The London game will also be considered one of the Bears’ nine home games, so eight will be at Soldier Field this season.

The league will release its full schedule Wednesday night at 7 p.m. According to the NFL, you can watch the schedule release on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

Based on the NFL’s scheduling formula, the Bears already knew all of their opponents for 2024 just after last season ended. But they’ll find out the dates and times, in addition to the Week 6 London game, on Wednesday night.

Additionally, Bears single-game tickets (other than the London game) and suites for 2024 preseason and regular-season games will be available to the general public on Wednesday at 8 p.m., following the schedule release, the team announced this week.

Season-ticket holders and fans on the season-ticket priority list will have exclusive early access to a presale from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the team says.

London history

The Week 6 trip will be the Bears’ fourth trip to London.

They played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at Wembley Stadium in 1986, when the Bears were coming off their Super Bowl XX title, and then regular-season games against the Tampa Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium in 2011 and the then-Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

The Bears won the preseason game in London in 1986 and have split their two regular-season games there, winning in 2011 and losing in 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019 and serves as the home stadium for Tottenham Hotspur, an English Premier League soccer team. The stadium has a capacity of 62,062, which is almost identical to Soldier Field’s 61,500.

The Bears-Raiders game in 2019 was the first NFL game played there.

