Bears to play Jaguars in London on Oct. 13

The Chicago Bears were awarded an international game in London this 2024 season. Now we know who they’ll play and when.

Chicago will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 13 (Week 6) at 8:30 a.m. CT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will count as one of their nine home games this season.

“Every game the Chicago Bears play is rich in tradition, culture and passion,” Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said back in January, via ChicagoBears.com. “And every year, game after game, we look forward to welcoming fans to experience that richness. This year, we will take our storied franchise and tradition back to London and share internationally what our fans locally experience at every game. We are excited to join the many NFL teams who are expanding internationally to play a game in London during our 2024 season.”

This will mark the Bears’ fourth game in London. They previously played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game in 1986 and regular season games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011 and Las Vegas Raiders in 2019.

The remainder of Chicago’s 2024 schedule will be released Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT. You can follow along with our schedule leaks tracker throughout the day (coming soon).

